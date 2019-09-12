Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ stays in global top 10 for energy balance

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 9:22 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

New Zealand is the only non-EU country to consistently rank in the global top 10 for balancing sustainability, affordability and security in energy.

This result is testament to a well-functioning energy market, strong policies and active efforts in the energy transition.

The World Energy Council's Energy Trilemma Index ranks 128 countries on how well they are achieving a balance between energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability.

In a new evolution of the index, historic trends in each dimension are now compared to a baseline year - 2000 - to give a more in-depth picture of national policies.

New Zealand, ranked 10th this year, continues to show stable growth in energy sustainability. This is driven by a growing proportion of generation from renewables, as well as managed emissions in the context of economic and population growth.

Numerous independent studies have shown New Zealand’s renewable electricity is a key advantage in driving emissions reduction through electrification of transport and process heat. This leaves us well positioned for transitioning to a low carbon future.

Business Energy Council Chair Hon David Caygill says recent fluctuations in the security dimensions represent minor reduction in fossil fuel stocks, and slight upturn in import dependence since the late 2000s.

Equity remains stable and managed in a context of social change. Balanced policies for energy transition are represented in New Zealand’s overall balance grade of AAA.

Mr Caygill says, "we are currently developing a national ‘deep dive’ of the Energy Trilemma which we hope will provide the framework for the Government’s recently announced five-yearly assessment of balanced energy policies."

With the drive to transition our economy to a low emissions future, this framework will be able to highlight areas that need attention.

"When combined with the soon to be released BEC2060 energy scenarios we will have a rich source of information to will help us shape and guide the policy and investment choices and trade-offs we make," Mr Caygill says.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 