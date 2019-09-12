Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Top talent recognised in the Financial Services Industry

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 9:38 am
Press Release: Financial Services Council

Thursday 12 September 2019

Top talent recognised in the New Zealand Financial Services Industry

The industry’s top talent was recognised yesterday evening at the Financial Services Council 2019 Awards, following a packed agenda on day one of the Towards Wellbeing Conference.

Towards Wellbeing, this year’s conference theme, provided a different lens to the awards and nominations were judged not only on their contribution to the industry, but by demonstrating how their work has contributed to the wellbeing of New Zealand.

Rob Flannagan, Chairman of the FSC and awards judge, said “with the Government focus on wellbeing and an industry focused on delivering the best possible consumer outcomes, the nominees this year really demonstrated how they are innovating and improving the world of financial services for the better of all New Zealanders.”

There were six awards including the Innovation and Wellbeing Award, Emerging Leader Award and Improving Consumer Outcomes Award.

New for 2019 was the FSC Chairman’s Award for Lifetime Achievement for an outstanding individual who has significantly contributed to the advancement, promotion and improvement of the Financial Services industry in New Zealand over the span of their career.

Richard Klipin, CEO of the FSC, said “It is great to see so much talent in the industry. As financial services continues to be in the spotlight, it is even more important that the great work of those working to improve the wellbeing of Kiwi’s is recognised.”

The Financial Services Council Award Winners are:
Licensed Independent Trustee of the Year, Tim McGuiness, demonstrating innovation, performance and respect within the industry.
Improving Customer Outcomes, Bank of New Zealand, KiwiSaver, recognising products, services or campaigns that improve consumer outcomes.
Governance, Financial Services Council Culture and Conduct Committee, recognising excellence in governance for those operating in the financial services industry of New Zealand.
Emerging Leader, Mark Banicevich, recognising an industry professional who has demonstrated outstanding commitment, achievement and passion in the New Zealand Financial Services industry in the last 12 months.
Team of the year, Partners Life Marketing Team for the ‘Get Life Right’ campaign, recognising teamwork and improving consumer outcomes.
Innovation and Wellbeing, AIA for the ‘Vitality’ campaign, for promoting wellbeing, diversity and inclusion.
FSC Chairman’s Award, Susan Basile, to recognise an outstanding individual who has significantly contributed to the advancement, promotion and improvement of the Financial Services industry in New Zealand.
…. and finally, the CEO of the FSC presented a special award to recognise the work of the Workplace Savings NZ Chair and Counsellors for their tireless support of the superannuation industry.

“On behalf of the FSC Board, I would like to thank all the nominees and winners, and also the judging panel for their deliberations,” concluded Klipin.


ENDS

