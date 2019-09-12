Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Linsa Finance in $350K settlement with Commission

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 10:06 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has signed a settlement agreement with finance company Linsa Finance Limited and has discontinued High Court proceedings.

Linsa Finance has agreed to return $350,000 to about 900 current and former borrowers, for failing to disclose key information required under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 (CCCFA).

Linsa Finance has offices in Manurewa and Tauranga, offering secured and unsecured personal loans of up to about $4,000.

It accepts that between 6 June 2015 and 29 March 2016 1,721 of its loan contracts failed to include:
• an accurate statement of the borrower’s cancellation rights
• any statement of the borrower’s right to apply for relief on grounds of unforeseen hardship, and how to do so
• the frequency with which continuing disclosure statements would be made
• the name and contact details of Linsa’s dispute resolution scheme
• Linsa’s registration details on the Financial Services Providers Register
The Commission became aware of these omissions when it undertook a review of third tier lenders’ contracts in early 2016.

“Consumer credit law requires lenders to provide borrowers with important information that helps them to understand their rights and obligations under their loan. The information includes what to do if they experience difficulty in meeting their repayment obligations or end up in a dispute with the lender. Linsa failed to provide some of this information to its borrowers. After learning of the Commission’s concerns, Linsa corrected its disclosure and provided corrective disclosure to affected borrowers. It has also agreed to make payments to affected borrowers,” said Commission Chair Anna Rawlings.

“The Commission has resolved a number of cases involving similar breaches of these important consumer credit protections. All lenders need to take proper steps to ensure that they are meeting the disclosure obligations which are very clearly described in the CCCFA” said Ms Rawlings.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 