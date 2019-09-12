Valocity announced as top 20 finalist in India Fintech Award

Auckland – September 12th, 2019

New Zealand FinTech company Valocity has been named in the top 20 finalists for this year’s India Fintech awards.

Valocity will showcase its property valuation platform alongside other high-tech global finalists at a gala event in Mumbai this November. The top 20 finalists were selected from over 350 applications from companies across 10 countries.

The IFTA are the most prestigious FinTech awards in India, with the winning company gaining entry to the European Paris FinTech Forum in 2020, as well as the ability to present to India’s top lenders, regulators and others in India’s fintech ecosystem.

Valocity’s India CEO, Mr Sachin Sandhir said “this is an exciting opportunity for Valocity to showcase its industry leading technology. We look forward to having our Global CEO Carmen Vicelich at the event to present Valocity’s Innovation story and meet more of India’s exciting Fintech leaders.”

Valocity, a digital platform that automates and streamlines the property valuation process, has won numerous awards and accolades as the business continues to expand from New Zealand into Australia, India and ASEAN member countries.

Valocity was also a finalist at the Singapore Fintech Festival in both the Global FinTech Hackcelerator Awards (one of 20 finalists from 304 international entries) and named in the Global FinTech Awards top 10 finalists from 210 entries on the global stage of one of the world’s largest Fintech events, with over 45,000 attendees.

Valocity combines leading cloud-based technology, utilising Advanced Analytics and Machine Learning with Bank Grade Security Protocols to connect an entire ecosystem of lenders, brokers, valuers and consumers together in One Smart Platform, helping to transform the entire mortgage and valuation process.

Founder and Global CEO Carmen Vicelich has also recently been named a finalist in the New Zealand Women of Influence Awards which recognises and celebrates exceptional women who have committed time and energy to create real change in their industry and communities and are using their influence to achieve great things.

