Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Z Energy cuts forecast by $60m

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 12:35 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Z Energy cuts forecast by $60m citing 'unprecedented' discounting


By Gavin Evans

Sept. 12 (BusinessDesk) - Z Energy has cut its earnings guidance by $60 million, citing “unprecedented” discounting and weaker than expected margins at the Marsden Point refinery.

The firm says its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and changes in financial instruments for the year ending March 31 will be $390-$430 million, down from the $450-$490 million previously estimated.

It also lowered its expected dividend range to 48-50 cents, from 48-54 cents.

New Zealand’s biggest fuel retailer says most of the impact – about $50 million - is from retail discounting, and largely related to the exit of the firm’s Caltex business from the AA Smartfuels discount programme.

The change resulted in a “significant” increase in competitive intensity in July and August, the firm said in a statement through NZX.

“This intensity has shown up as unprecedented levels of discounting, increased frequency and level of discount days, in addition to increased promotional activity from competitors on price boards and through their respective loyalty programmes.”

The company said margins at both the Z and Caltex businesses fell in July and August, while volume through Caltex was also reduced as customers determined their preferred loyalty programme.

Z relaunched its Pumped discount scheme across both brands on Aug. 1.

The same day, it told investors it would use the strength of its two brands and its increasing data capability to better target different customer segments and counter the threat from new outlets being built by smaller discount competitors like Gull and Waitomo.

Z Energy shares last traded at $6.30. They have gained about 17 percent this year, despite falling in August when the Commerce Commission said lack of competition may be costing consumers $400 million annually.

Today, Z noted that about half the $50 million retail impact has already been seen in its year-to-date performance.

Z also owns about 15 percent of the Refining NZ, operator of the Marsden Point oil refinery.

Earlier this month the refinery reported a widening of its first-half loss to $3.5 million, with a weaker New Zealand dollar helping offset lower than expected margins and higher costs for gas and power.

Z says margins were below its forecasts, and although they rose materially in August, it does not expect that to be maintained. It is forecasting lower margins until the end of the calendar year, with a “moderate” uplift then expected due to changes in global requirements for cleaner marine fuels.

It says most of the $10 million impact from lower margins has already been booked in its year-to-date performance.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 