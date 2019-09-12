Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fonterra's Velocity program doesn't appear to have delivered

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 5:11 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

By Paul McBeth

Sept. 12 (BusinessDesk) - Fonterra Cooperative Group's 2015 'Velocity' restructuring doesn't appear to have achieved the savings expected and pushed up the dominant dairy exporter's costs used in setting the regulated milk price.

The dairy exporter bumped up its administration and overhead costs for the 2019 and 2020 seasons by $20 million in each year in calculating the milk price, according to the Commerce Commission's final report on the 2019 milk price.

The regulator said the extra costs relate "either to the failure to achieve efficiencies provided for in the 2015/16 setting of provisions for administrative and other overhead costs or to errors in the allocation process" in 2015/16 when the regulator was of the view that adjustments for the Velocity restructuring could be included as non-recurring items.

"It appears that up to $20 million of the costs being reinstated relates to the original Velocity adjustments," the commission noted in a footnote in the final report.

Fonterra has provided for an additional $90 million of administration and overhead costs over two years as what a notional processor would spend to be efficient. Of that, $45 million in 2019 was recoverable but non-recurring, and the other $45 million was ongoing and recoverable in 2020.

The regulator said Fonterra didn't comply with its governing legislation by lodging the information after the July 1 statutory deadline. Because of that tardiness, the commission wasn't able to reach a conclusion on whether those costs provided an appropriate incentive for Fonterra to operate efficiently. It will take a more intensive look in the 2020 review.

The Commerce Commission is required to test whether Fonterra calculated the milk price in line with legislative efficiency and contestability principles at the end of every season, as a means to ensure the country's dominant milk processor isn't abusing its market position.

Deputy chair Sue Begg said Fonterra's calculation was largely consistent with the law, but that Fonterra's late filing of the administrative costs meant the regulator couldn't form a view on whether they were appropriate. She also said Fonterra's asset beta - a component used to calculate the cost of capital - remained too high to be practically feasible.

A beta is a measure of the volatility, or systemic risk, of a security or a portfolio in comparison to the market as a whole. A lower asset beta allows a higher milk price to be paid.

The report notes that Fonterra will commission a fresh review of the asset beta to be introduced in 2020/21. That would align the proposed date of proposed legislative changes.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor tabled legislation to amend the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act limiting Fonterra's discretion in setting the asset beta. It would also spell out that Fonterra can pay a different farm gate milk price to its shareholder farmers from the base milk price.


© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Seeking 'Clarity': Crown To Appeal Southern Response Decision, Offers Costs

“It is our intention that the clarity that will come from the outcome of these proceedings will enable the Crown to work with Southern Response to provide a soundly based proactive solution to those people that are affected.” More>>

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 