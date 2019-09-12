Let them eat cake! SkyCity workers to strike

Let them eat cake! SkyCity workers to strike as casino celebrates another holiday workers can’t take.



SkyCity casino workers will taking strike action tomorrow as SkyCity spends thousands on a cake but refuses to pay any more so workers can enjoy these holidays as well.

Tomorrow the Moon festival begins and, just as with the Chinese New Year and Lantern festival, SkyCity loves to celebrate to draw in Chinese customers but makes it almost impossible for its workers to celebrate these holidays with their friends and family.

“There are large numbers of Chinese migrant workers in the casino’s gaming and hospitality departments and they are most affected by the demand at nights and weekends” says Joe Carolan, SkyCity site Convenor.

“From Christmas right through to the end of Chinese New Year workers simply can’t take annual leave, but SkyCity pay only what the law makes them when it comes to holidays.”

"This is a perfect example of how extra pay for would improve everyone’s lives. Workers who want the January New Year off would be able to take it as Chinese workers would be motivated to work extra shifts so that they could take leave during the Chinese New Year in February.”

Instead SkyCity is, literally, wants to give them some crumbs. This year at least, SEA-Unite members can take the holiday off.

© Scoop Media

