"Gull Effect" multiplies in the South Island

Friday, 13 September 2019, 8:40 am
Press Release: Gull Petroleum


South Island, 13 September 2019 – Gull, today confirmed a launch date for their first South Island site as well as some detail around their roll out plans for the rest of the South Island with a second site to open in Gore in October.

Dave Bodger General Manager Gull New Zealand says South Island motorists have been continually requesting that the “Gull Effect” moves south many years.

“Now we will start with our first two sites below the 45th parallel and then move North through the rest of the Mainland. We are delighted that we will open Maheno on 2 October, shortly followed by Gore,” says Bodger.
“New tanks and new forecourt have taken us longer than intended to install at Maheno with some unexpected geotechnical issues and a need to relay the complete forecourt to meet modern safety and environmental standards” notes Bodger.

“However, with the delays we have been successful in gaining a second existing service station on a prime site, again on State Highway One at the Southern entrance to Gore. This is a large modern site with good tankage and a forecourt. We have some cosmetic changes to make and are very confident that it will soon follow Maheno in opening. We are aiming for early to mid-October,” Notes Bodger.

“Happily, we can also confirm we have purchased land for one other site and executed agreements to lease and develop for a further three sites, with several other sites under discussion / negotiation in the Mainland.

“This is a good start and we are very pleased to be bringing much needed competition to the South Island. We noted earlier this year that the ‘Gull Effect’ may not reach far beyond Maheno initially so it’s really gratifying to confirm we have other concrete progress that will increase competition to the benefit of the Southern motorist,” concludes Bodger.

The “Gull Effect” is a term coined by the AA after observing how opposition sites lower their fuel prices to match when a Gull site opens in the town or neighbourhood. With independent surveys noting South Island Fuel prices of ten to twenty cents per litre above a North island prices for several years this will be a welcome effect for southern motorists.

