Rubrik Named a Leader in Data Resiliency Solutions

Friday, 13 September 2019, 11:32 am
Press Release: Rubrik

Rubrik Named a Leader in Data Resiliency Solutions by Independent Research Firm

Achieved the highest score among all vendors in the strategy category


AUCKLAND, New Zealand, September 13, 2019 — Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control company, today announced it has been positioned by Forrester as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Data Resiliency Solutions, Q3 2019.

The report evaluated 10 vendors based on 40 criteria, which were grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Rubrik achieved the highest possible score in the strategy category and security criterion, among the highest scores in the backup optimisations criterion, and among the second-highest scores in the partnership criterion.

According to the report, “Rubrik suits firms aiming to simplify, modernise and consolidate data resiliency.” 1 Additionally, its “simple, intuitive, and powerful policy engine governs data protection tasks irrespective of source type, location, or target.” 1

“We believe that Rubrik’s position as a leader in data resiliency in the Q3 2019 Forrester Wave report acknowledges we are well-positioned to lead the transformation of the data management market as customers demand more than just backup and recovery from data protection solutions,” said Bipul Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of Rubrik. “With the highest possible score in the strategy category, we look forward to continuing on a trajectory of ground-breaking innovation and growth to better serve our customers’ multi-cloud data control needs.”

According to the report, in addition to ransomware detection capability, Rubrik Polaris “enables multiple data management applications including multi-cloud control, security, governance, and third-party SaaS protection.” 1 This is also achieved through Rubrik’s acquisition of Datos IO, now called Mosaic, which enables customers to protect data for several NoSQL databases.

Rubrik believes the report recognises its continued innovation through technical expertise, noting that “[Rubrik] has acquired strong engineering talent to give it fresh out-of-the-box thinking to solve longstanding backup and recovery problems.” 1

##

The full report is available for download here, compliments of Rubrik.

Additional Resources
• Meet Rubrik Andes 5.1: Data Governance, DR Orchestration & Continuous Data Protection. Sign-up for the webinar series here.
• Register for our user conference, FORWARD.
Read our blog post to learn how customers succeed with Rubrik.

1 The Forrester Wave™: Data Resiliency Solutions Q3 2019, Forrester Research, Inc., 2019

About Rubrik
Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control™ Company, enables enterprises to maximise value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centres and clouds. Rubrik delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility. For more information, visit https://www.rubrik.com/ and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.
Rubrik is a registered trademark of Rubrik, Inc. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

ends

