Calling All Wellington Property Investors!

Friday, 13 September 2019, 12:32 pm
Wellington, New Zealand, September 13, 2019 – Comprende Property Management, alongside NZ Property Investor Magazine, are sponsoring a 1-day workshop, Property Talks, on Sunday the 13th of October from 9:00am to 3:30pm at the Prefab Hall. 10 leading property experts will be speaking, Ted talk style, to share their insights on how to thrive in the growing Wellington Property Market. Property Talks is a not to be missed event filled with a wealth of valuable knowledge.

The workshop includes refreshments and a catered lunch for $49+GST per ticket and can be bought now from wellingtonproperty.eventbrite.co.nz.

Tickets are limited and are available NOW, so get your tickets today!

Property Talks will be an insightful and educating experience for attendee’s, as experts around the best Mortgages, New Healthy Homes Standards, Property Value, Property Management, and many more topics, will communicate how to use their knowledge in your business activities. This event will be full of invaluable information that collectively will cover a wide spectrum of areas in the property investment market. The purpose of this event is to help property investors thrive in the growing Wellington market and to transfer knowledge from our leading experts to you.

Keep updated and gain more information about Property Talks by joining our Facebook event, and visit our website if you want to learn more about what this event can provide you.

Grant Foggo, Director at Comprende Property Management says, ‘There’s power in having the right property team. It saves you money and makes you money’. Join us for this insightful and unique workshop that will expand your outlook and knowledge on the property market.

This event has been made possible by our generous sponsors, Comprende and NZ Property Investor Magazine who we sincerely thank for their participation.

Find more from Comprende on InfoPages.
 
 
 
BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

