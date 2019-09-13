Grande Dame of Personal Finance Advice Honoured

Grande Dame of Personal Finance Advice Honoured for Community Service



Marie Quinn, who runs her own boutique personal advisory service from her Parnell office, has been honoured by her peers in Financial Advice New Zealand after a 25 year career in the financial advisory industry.

An Auckland councillor between 1980 and 1986 and twice a leading candidate for the Mayoralty, she began her finance career in the 1990’s working for specialist consulting firms, but it was not long before she hung out her own shingle.

Marie’s active business life is focussed on providing estate planning, a field made more complex through people living longer, many more blended families and the current low-interest environment encouraging people to seek out tax-efficient investments that perform better than bank deposits.

Marie has a long history of involvement with older people in the community. In her Council days she wrote a major report on the needs of Senior Citizens, represented Council on Age Concern, and is currently involved with the Hope Foundation for Research on Ageing, which raises funds for research into medical conditions afflicting older people. In 1988 she introduced to New Zealand the international University of the Third Age, a national organisation supporting thousands of senior New Zealanders.

At a recent function of Financial Advice New Zealand, Marie was presented with the Community Service Award, recognising her work with a range of community organisations, including Red Cross Meals on Wheels and the Catholic Caring Foundation.

“Marie’s dedication to serving others, without expectation of financial reward, is unquestionable and her commitment to her causes is inspirational,” said the citation for the Financial Advice New Zealand award.”

The presentation follows the award in 2014 of Membership of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to business and community.

She has lived in Remuera for more than 40 years.

© Scoop Media

