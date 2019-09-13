Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Popularity for heating appliances on the rise

Friday, 13 September 2019, 3:09 pm
Press Release: PriceSpy


Following one of the wettest months of the year, fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy, can reveal consumer interest in heating appliances surged during the month of August.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: “With recent weather conditions being both wet and cold, our historical data insights show Kiwis are increasingly looking for ways to help keep them warm - with clicks across the entire shopping category of heating products up 15 per cent year-on-year (1st – 22 August 2019 compared to 1st – 22nd August 2018).

“The insights also reveal heat pumps are the most popular heating appliance, with a 54 per cent share (compared to fan heaters and radiators, both at 22 per cent). Interestingly however, heat pumps dropped in overall popularity year-on-year, down by -12 per cent.”

“Radiators on the other have increased in popularity, up a massive 106 per cent year-on-year, as have fan heaters, also up 63 per cent.”

Popularity shareYoY popularity
Heat pumps54%-12%
Fan Heaters22%63%
Radiators22%106%

So, what are the most popular heating products Kiwis are searching out on PriceSpy to help keep them warm and toasty this winter?

Popularity rankingHeat pumpsCheapest price on PriceSpy
1Mitsubishi Electric MSZ-GL25VGD / MUZ-GL25VGD$1384
2Mitsubishi Electric MFZ-KJ60VE / MUFZ-KJ60VE$3998
3Mitsubishi Electric MSZ-GL50VGD / MUZ-GL50VGD$2275
4Mitsubishi Electric MSZ-GL42VGD / MUZ-GL42VGD$1968
5Fujitsu General ASTG09KMCA / AOTG09KMCA$1149

Popularity rankingFan heatersCheapest price on PriceSpy
1Dyson Hot+Cool AM09$599
2DeLonghi TCH 8093 ER$155
3DeLonghi HFX85W20C$588
4DeLonghi TCH 8093 ER$195
5Goldair GFH235$20

Popularity rankingRadiatorsCheapest price on PriceSpy
1Noirot Spot Plus 7358-3 (440x420)$399
2DeLonghi HSX 3324 FTS 2400W (460x683)$150
3Goldair GOC177B 1500W$50
4Goldair GCV330$80
5DeLonghi HCM 2030 230V 2000W (400x542)$64

Liisa concludes: “Despite heat pumps declining in popularity year-on-year, consumer interest for heating appliances as a whole has continued to rise.

“As with any kind of purchase, we always recommend consumers carry out important price and product research before they buy – that way they can avoid buying something they may later actually regret.

