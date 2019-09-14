Kiwi Companies Win chance to Scale their Business

A Kiwi company pioneering seismic structural resilience technology and another using robotics to solve global challenges in primary industries, are set to benefit from a AUD$20,000 innovation fund and accelerator summit designed to help them scale their businesses after being selected as winners of the inaugural ANZLF Trans-Tasman Innovation and Growth Awards.

Established by the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF), in association with founding partner Accenture, the accelerator summit will see the leaders of emerging tech companies, Robotics Plus Limited and Tectonus participate in a series of workshop “sprints” focused on helping them grow their business such as funding, investor relations, tax and workplace wellbeing.

As part of the programme, these companies will also get access to, and advice from, senior level business leaders and decision makers across private business and Government.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presented the winners at the ANZLF Trans-Tasman Innovation & Growth Awards dinner held in Auckland last night (September 12).

Located in Tauranga, Robotics Plus was established with a simple goal in mind: improving the quality, productivity and sustainability of the horticultural supply chain. The company’s R&D efforts focus on automation, vision, robotics and AI, to solve the growing challenges in the primary industry globally such as: labour shortages, sustainability for growers, pollination gaps and yield security.

Tectonus offers next generation seismic connections that significantly improve the performance of earthquake-prone buildings. Tectonus focuses on providing a system that does not need repair or replacement following an event – providing long-term structural protection.

Accenture New Zealand Manging Director for Accenture Interactive Ben Morgan said the purpose of the initiative was to identify and support emerging businesses who were taking an innovative approach to solving real-world problems.

“Innovation is a crucial lever of sustainable economic growth, and these companies are helping to put New Zealand on a world stage by creating new industries, highly skilled employment and innovative solutions to everyday problems. We saw huge potential in Robotics Plus and Tectonus to grow and scale at speed and through this programme we’ve created, we’re aiming to help them do this.”

Vic Crone, chief executive of Callaghan Innovation and a judge on this year’s awards panel, said the awards were of huge benefit to growth-focused Kiwi companies.

“With these awards, we saw an opportunity to leverage the strong connections that exist between New Zealand and Australia for the benefit of emerging companies with brilliant ideas and potential for growth. I’m looking forward to taking our relationship with Robotics Plus and Tectonus to the next level, with the knowledge and experience of the ANZLF group.”

Robotics Plus chief executive Dr Matt Glenn was proud to be the recipient of an ANZLF Trans-Tasman Innovation and Growth Award.

“It is validation of the hard work of a lot of people over a number of years and celebrates our innovation, culture and diversity. Receiving such a prestigious award provides a valuable opportunity to promote Robotics Plus to the world. We would like to recognise our fantastic partners and collaborators in the commercial, research and Government sectors, without them this would not be possible.”

Pierre Quenneville, founder and chief executive of Tectonus, agreed the recognition his company had received was a honour.

“It’s an exciting time to see the creativity and innovation in New Zealand really growing from strength to strength. We are proud to be part of this exceptional community – developing innovative and creative technologies for the future. Tectonus has come a long way since its conception in the laboratory and we are looking forward to making a positive impact in New Zealand and globally.”

