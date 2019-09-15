Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Katana Technologies releases Anti-Ransomware Solution

Sunday, 15 September 2019, 8:01 pm
Press Release: Katana Technologies Limited

Following the latest CERT-NZ report which noted a rise of 38 per cent in ransomware attacks over the last quarter, Katana Technologies releases its Anti-Ransomware solution stack.


The Financial losses reported between 1 April and 30 June were $6.5 million, up from the $1.7 million reported in the previous quarter. Thought ransomware attacks can have not only a financial impact to the business and individuals, but reputational and operational loss.

Katana Technologies looks to solve that problem by significantly mitigating the threat of ransomware and other such attacks taking hold with the business, by securing the avenues of attack.

Using the Case study within the latest CERT NZ quarterly report as an example, Steve Rielly, Founder of Katana Technologies shows how any business can ensure it is in a position to significantly reduce the Ransomware Threat.

The example within the CERT NZ report was that of small business, a gym, with close to 1000 clients, where a manager opened what appeared to be a normal business email with a PDF attachment. This PDF was in fact a ransomware file which when opened began to silently encrypt files with the Locky ransomware.

Rightly so, the manager took the advice of their IT provider and did not pay the ransom, though as they did not have backups of the data, suffered data loss as a result. They also had to rebuild all their records while still maintaining the day-to-day operations, a costly exercise for any business, consuming valuable staff time and resources.

The Anti-Ransomware solution stack from Katana Technologies would have stopped this event from occuring, beginning with the opening of the email attachment.

The PDF file when opened would have been secured in a hardware enforced application isolation wrapper, ensuring any malicious payload does not have direct access to the files or operating system. Quite simply the ransomware payload would not be able to encrypt any data to begin with. It may still think it’s working, with the ransomware window appearing, though it would be only within the PDF readers window. Simply Close the window, and the threat is removed with no files encrypted.

If by some very rare occurrence a threat managed to bypass isolation, or accessed the environment by an unprotected avenue, a “Data Sentinel” is monitoring and protecting your critical business files across the network, including remote drives, file shares and cloud storage.

Encrypted files can be restored with a simple “right-click”, and if needed the Operating System can be recovered to a pre-infected state with a reboot.

“The message is clear. No infection, no ransomware, no payment required, business as usual.”

To talk more about how your business and it’s clients can ensure they are taking the right steps to reduce the effects of ransomware, contact Katana Technologies via info@katanatechnologies.net


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Katana Technologies Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Seeking 'Clarity': Crown To Appeal Southern Response Decision, Offers Costs

“It is our intention that the clarity that will come from the outcome of these proceedings will enable the Crown to work with Southern Response to provide a soundly based proactive solution to those people that are affected.” More>>

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 