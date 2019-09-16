More instant fuel savings at BP

AA Smartfuel customers shopping at BP no longer need to spend $40 to instantly redeem fuel discounts, BP announced today. This applies to any value of fuel up to a maximum of 50 litres in any one transaction.

This change, effective from Monday September 16, is ideal for those who drive small cars, petrol scooters, motorbikes, or anyone who chooses smaller fill amounts.

For the 2.7million AA Smartfuel cardholders who love to accumulate their fuel discounts to save big later, they can continue to do this at BP, and the minimum spend of $40 remains.

BP Managing Director Debi Boffa says this is a great win for BP’s loyal customers.

“The change we’re making to our AA Smartfuel offer will especially make a difference to our customers with smaller vehicles who will now be able to benefit from the daily discounts.

“The beauty of this is that now all our customers can have more choice when buying fuel at BP. Whether you’re filling up your SUV or a 50cc scooter, or if you’re an accumulator or an instant redeemer, there’s a little extra something to gain”, she says.

In addition to redeeming discounts at BP, all AA Smartfuel customers continue to have access to savings at more than 1,500 AA Smartfuel village partners to save even more on fuel. So far this year, New Zealanders have redeemed more than $41million in fuel savings at BP using their AA Smartfuel cards.

AA Smartfuel Managing Director Scott Fitchett also welcomes the new offer from BP.

“We see this as another fantastic step forward in the evolution of the AA Smartfuel programme which offers the best value for Kiwis with the biggest discounts.

“BP has been with us from the beginning and our partnership has gone from strength to strength over the past seven years. We always love when our partners find new ways to reward Kiwis and give them maximum value and choice, and we believe this announcement from BP does exactly that,” Scott says.

The BPMe app can be downloaded and used in conjunction with AA Smartfuel to accumulate and instantly redeem savings when you pay from your car or in store at BP sites around the country. AA Smartfuel cards are free and collected from any BP store from Kaitaia to Invercargill.

