Strike: Cotton On workers taking action

Monday, 16 September 2019, 8:04 am
Press Release: FIRST Union

WHAT: FIRST Union members at Cotton On’s Mangere distribution centre are taking strike action outside the company’s Queen Street store in protest at its management’s failure to live up to their own self-proclaimed belief in a living wage for all workers

WHERE: Outside Cotton On retail store, 282 Queen Street, Auckland

WHEN: Monday 16th September, 10:30am–1:00pm

WHY: Cotton On members have a Collective Agreement covering both retail and distribution centre workers, and FIRST Union members have been attempting to negotiate with the company since April 2019. Their most recent offer was worse than their first and doesn’t take workers – in retail or the distribution centre – to the living wage, despite the company claiming to provide “a pathway to the living wage”, a “people first focus” and a “commitment to recognise and reward their staff.”

“Workers are beginning this strike action today after frustrating and drawn-out negotiations that have left specialised distribution centre staff feeling undervalued and misled by Cotton On, who appear to like doing the positive, humanistic PR but not the fundamentals of looking after their workers,” said Jared Abbott, First Union Secretary for Transport, Logistics and Manufacturing.

“Retail staff will be watching closely as they support their colleagues from the distribution centre, knowing that they share a Collective Agreement and might expect similar hesitance from management to pay a living wage.”

“Our members will be loud, energetic and engaged, and happy to discuss the issue with shoppers in the lead-up to the frenetic Christmas period.”

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

