Social Partners to Join Forces with Gail Cowan Management

Social Partners, a brand new division of entertainment publicity agency 818, have today announced an agreement with one of the top artists agencies, Gail Cowan Management (GCM) to represent its stable of established talent in the social media space.

Specialising in social partnerships between brands and individuals with genuine, engaged followings, soon to be launched Social Partners will work with a brilliant range of local talent through this agreement, including actors Sally Martin, Ria Vandervis and Antonia Prebble, as well as presenter and broadcaster Jason Gunn.

Aligning 818’s Social Partners and GCM’s brand values of authenticity and collaboration, this partnership will allow GCM talent to explore further opportunities in the digital space and align with brands in a way that truly fits the talent’s ethos and style.

“Chris has always shown the utmost professionalism and he fully understands our need for authenticity and integrity around any product endorsement,” Says GCM Director Gail Cowan.“We are looking forward to seeing his brand develop and the benefit that brings to our talent, allowing us to get back to our core business and fully engage with our passion for drama!”

“The talent that GCM represent completely align with our vision to work with talent that audiences respect, aspire to and engage with”, says Social Partners Managing Director, Chris Henry. “These talent are enthusiastic about creating content that’s more than just a flash in the pan post, and instead curate targeted campaigns that centre around meaningful story arcs. We know that talent are craving careful and considered partnerships and we think this is going to be the start of something quite special.”

This agreement will see Social Partners work with GCM talent on social campaigns with GCM retaining focus on the talents acting, voice and MC work.

In addition to this announcement, the team at Social Partners are thrilled to confirm the appointment of Lauren Mitchell as Campaign Producer. With previous experience driving influencer and content campaigns at The Social Club mixed with her experiential and social knowledge at MKTG, Lauren will join the team in late September with a focus on creating talent-led social campaigns, as well as fostering relationships with key agencies and brands.

“I can’t wait to join the team at 818 to help make a driving change within our industry through these purposeful and lasting partnerships between brands and individuals,” Says Lauren. “There is a real opportunity in the industry to connect those that can create an action or change with a purpose or reason and I’m excited to be part of that.”

