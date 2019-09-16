Finalists Announced for Microsoft NZ Partner Awards



The highly contested 12th annual Partner Awards have most versatile mix of Partner entries to date





New Zealand, 16 September 2019 – Finalists for the 12th annual Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards have now been announced in each of the 12 categories.

Following on from the success of last year’s awards, Microsoft received many outstanding entries, making the finalist selection a tough challenge for the judges.

Some of this year’s most highly contested and sought-after categories include the Modern Workplace and Cloud for Good Awards, celebrating how Microsoft’s Partners have helped their customers transform their workplaces and achieve great things.

Sarah Bowden, One Commercial Partner Director for Microsoft New Zealand, is delighted with the strength of this year’s entries and the mix of Partners who have put their names forward.

“This year’s Partner Awards are shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet, with a number of Partners entering for the first time. We’ve seen a really pleasing mix of entries from long-standing and new Partners, highlighting the diverse range of amazing work that’s going on across our Partner network.”

Pip Simeon, Partner Marketing Lead at Microsoft New Zealand, encourages all Partners regardless if entered or not to come to the Awards ceremony on Thursday 17th October from 6pm, for a night of fun and glamour.

“The Partner Awards are always a spectacular occasion and this year is no different. Come and enjoy the celebrations, network with your peers and help us raise a glass to the brilliant work all our Partners do every year,” said Pip.

Adds Sarah: “2019 has been a great year for many of our Partners, and each of our finalists are more than deserving of taking home an award. I would like to thank all of the entrants for taking the time to enter and we look forward to announcing the winners on the night and celebrating their successes.”

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Auckland on 17 October, 2019. Further information on the awards, including how to purchase tickets to the ceremony, is available at www.msnzpartnerawards.co.nz.

The 2019 finalists are:



Engaging Customers Award

Theta

Intergen Limited

New Era Technology



Business Applications Award

DXC Eclipse

Datacom

11 Ants Analytics

Theta

Datacom

Magnetism



Channel Development Award

Dicker Data NZ

New Era Technology

Umbrellar

Exceed Limited

Azure Innovate Award

Parallo

Aware Group

Valocity

ASG Technologies Ltd TPT Group

11 Ants Analytics



Modern Workplace Award

Telesmart

Lucidity Cloud Services

DEFEND

Intergen Limited

DXC Eclipse

Spark New Zealand

Enlighten Designs

Information Leadership Design Services Ltd



Cloud for Good Award

Securecom

DXC Eclipse

Spark New Zealand

Enlighten Designs

Fusion 5

Softsource



Empowering Employees Award

Spark New Zealand

Datacom

Information Leadership Design Services Ltd

Magnetism Solutions

Provoke Solutions NZ

Securecom



Azure Migrate Award

IT360

The Instillery

Stellar Consulting

Provoke Solutions NZ

Theta

ETP



Optimising Operations Award

Intergen Limited

Total Utilities Management Group

Theta Surface Partners Award

NXP NZ

The Laptop Company



Transforming Products Award

Umbrellar

Advanced Security (TPT Group)

11 Ants Analytics

Enlighten Designs

New Era Technology

Datacom

Stellar Consulting Group Ltd

ENDS

© Scoop Media

