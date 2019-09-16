Finalists Announced for Microsoft NZ Partner Awards
The highly contested 12th annual Partner Awards have most versatile mix of Partner entries to date
New Zealand, 16 September 2019 – Finalists for the 12th annual Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards have now been announced in each of the 12 categories.
Following on from the success of last year’s awards, Microsoft received many outstanding entries, making the finalist selection a tough challenge for the judges.
Some of this year’s most highly contested and sought-after categories include the Modern Workplace and Cloud for Good Awards, celebrating how Microsoft’s Partners have helped their customers transform their workplaces and achieve great things.
Sarah Bowden, One Commercial Partner Director for Microsoft New Zealand, is delighted with the strength of this year’s entries and the mix of Partners who have put their names forward.
“This year’s Partner Awards are shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet, with a number of Partners entering for the first time. We’ve seen a really pleasing mix of entries from long-standing and new Partners, highlighting the diverse range of amazing work that’s going on across our Partner network.”
Pip Simeon, Partner Marketing Lead at Microsoft New Zealand, encourages all Partners regardless if entered or not to come to the Awards ceremony on Thursday 17th October from 6pm, for a night of fun and glamour.
“The Partner Awards are always a spectacular occasion and this year is no different. Come and enjoy the celebrations, network with your peers and help us raise a glass to the brilliant work all our Partners do every year,” said Pip.
Adds Sarah: “2019 has been a great year for many of our Partners, and each of our finalists are more than deserving of taking home an award. I would like to thank all of the entrants for taking the time to enter and we look forward to announcing the winners on the night and celebrating their successes.”
Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Auckland on 17 October, 2019. Further information on the awards, including how to purchase tickets to the ceremony, is available at www.msnzpartnerawards.co.nz.
The
2019 finalists are: Surface Partners
Award
Engaging Customers Award
Theta
Intergen Limited
New Era Technology
Business Applications Award
DXC Eclipse
Datacom
11 Ants Analytics
Theta
Datacom
Magnetism
Channel Development Award
Dicker Data NZ
New Era Technology
Umbrellar
Exceed Limited
Azure Innovate Award
Parallo
Aware Group
Valocity
ASG Technologies Ltd TPT Group
11 Ants Analytics
Modern Workplace Award
Telesmart
Lucidity Cloud Services
DEFEND
Intergen Limited
DXC Eclipse
Spark New Zealand
Enlighten Designs
Information Leadership Design Services Ltd
Cloud for Good Award
Securecom
DXC Eclipse
Spark New Zealand
Enlighten Designs
Fusion 5
Softsource
Empowering Employees Award
Spark New Zealand
Datacom
Information Leadership Design Services Ltd
Magnetism Solutions
Provoke Solutions NZ
Securecom
Azure Migrate Award
IT360
The Instillery
Stellar Consulting
Provoke Solutions NZ
Theta
ETP
Optimising Operations Award
Intergen Limited
Total Utilities Management Group
Theta
The Laptop Company
Transforming Products Award
Umbrellar
Advanced Security (TPT Group)
11 Ants Analytics
Enlighten Designs
New Era Technology
Datacom
Stellar Consulting Group Ltd
ENDS
