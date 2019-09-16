VisitorPoint celebrates new tourism industry partnership

September 16 2019



A new tourism business partnership between New Zealand’s top brochure distribution company and Australia’s leading online booking platform is being hailed as a ‘win win’ for the travel trade.

VisitorPoint, New Zealand’s only national distributor of tourism information, has joined forces with global travel-tech group, Adventium Technology.

VisitorPoint BDM Stacey Scott says the new partnership, which aligns specifically with Adventium’s TravelDesk product, has amazing synergies and benefits for both businesses.

VisitorPoint currently distributes over 3,500 brochure titles from New Zealand tourism operators throughout the country. The new arrangement will mean all current and future users of the Adventism TravelDesk booking platform throughout Australia and New Zealand will have a seamless platform on which to order stock through VisitorPointOnline.

“Rather than requiring independent log ins, users will be able to click a button while within TravelDesk and choose the stock they’d like to order,” says Stacey.

“They’ll be dispatched within 24 hours from one of our three warehouses in New Zealand, meaning accessing stock has never been easier. As new outlets come on board, they’ll be automatically given log ins so there’s no delay in accessing the titles we manage.

“It’s fantastic news for TravelDesk outlets, but also for our operators as it means more than 600 outlets in Australasia now have access to their print collateral at the click of a mouse, and consumption is measurable through our client reporting system.”

Ms Scott says TravelDesk has a range of benefits for VisitorPoint outlets as it is a simple booking system, enabling them to generate revenue by booking national and international travel products from their brochure displays.

Adventium Technology’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, Selina Kelly, says “We are dedicated to providing the content and functionality our travel agents need into the TravelDesk system to give them greater efficiency and make their lives easier. Both TravelDesk and VisitorPoint are focused on supporting agent and operator growth throughout the region, making this a great partnership for us and our clients.”

About VisitorPoint

VisitorPoint is New Zealand’s only national distributor of tourism information, having distributed brochures throughout New Zealand for more than 30 years.

It operates three warehouses in Christchurch, Auckland and Queenstown equipped with full teams of warehouse staff working in tandem with 19 merchandisers, as well as sales and marketing and senior management teams.

It is a company that likes to innovate -- last year it introduced live online reporting for its clients, and it supports print companies which share its sustainable print visions. It has over 2000 physical display outlets throughout New Zealand and operates 38 distribution circuits.



