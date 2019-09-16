Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Extra inspections may cause Auckland passenger train delays

Monday, 16 September 2019, 11:20 am
Press Release: KiwiRail

September 16, 2019


KiwiRail is continuing its increased inspections and maintenance caused by rail traffic growth, with a walking inspection of all 200kms of Auckland's metro network.

Chief Operating Officer Todd Moyle said: "The on-foot inspection is expected to cover up to 78kms per shift. This begins this coming weekend (September 21 and 22) and will mean some delays or buses replacing trains. Work will be carried out mainly at the weekend to minimise disruption.

"We have brought in teams from around the country to ensure the work is done as quickly as possible, with up to 14 walking inspectors per shift. We expect to be finished by October 6.

"Auckland's 200km rail network is increasingly busy with 198,000 commuter services each year, and 246 freight trains per week.

"This level of traffic, and a newer rolling stock, have created accelerated wear and tear to Auckland's metro network, in the same way that tar-seal on busy roads becomes worn over time.

"Given these additional services for the city's growing population of rail commuters, KiwiRail is committed to upgrading the rail network across Auckland.

"We have already talked[i] about increased inspections starting in June that uncovered worn sections of track in different parts of the network that needed immediate replacement, creating delays for rail commuters.

"Most of this work is being conducted at night and during weekends to avoid disruptions to weekday commuters. KiwiRail teams are making enormous progress - we have brought in additional teams from around the country to ensure the work is done as quickly as possible and conducting Super Sundays - blocks of line for the whole day to enable maintenance blitzes.

"In the last three months, we have re-railed 12 kilometres of track, compared to our usual rate re-railing around 25kms per year nationally.

"KiwiRail apologises for disruptions to timetables. We work closely with Auckland Transport and Transdev to ensure a reliable and safe commuter rail service, and identify the best times to do the work that creates least overall disruption to commuters."

ends

Seeking 'Clarity': Crown To Appeal Southern Response Decision, Offers Costs

“It is our intention that the clarity that will come from the outcome of these proceedings will enable the Crown to work with Southern Response to provide a soundly based proactive solution to those people that are affected.” More>>

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

