Smallbone to partner with Ashburton Contracting

September 16 2019 – Canterbury automotive group Smallbone Ltd has agreed to a conditional agreement with Ashburton Contracting Limited (ACL), fostering a new business partnership which will contribute to the ongoing strength of the Canterbury economy.

Under the proposal, ACL will acquire the service and parts divisions of Smallbone Ltd’s Isuzu trucks business in both Ashburton and Timaru, with Smallbone remaining the franchise holders for Isuzu trucks in both Mid and South Canterbury.

It is anticipated that the newly-combined business will initially operate from ACL’s and Smallbone's existing Ashburton premises but will later move to 1 Range St, where new and existing equipment from both businesses will be installed.

It is proposed that all staff from both businesses will be combined at the new Range St facility. Smallbone’s Timaru parts and service operation will continue to operate from its existing site.

Once the new Range St facility is operational, Smallbone’s truck parts and servicing division will be exclusively provided by ACL in both Ashburton and Timaru. All Smallbone service and parts staff will be employed by ACL and will retain their jobs.

Smallbone’s retail sales of new and used Isuzu trucks will continue to operate from their existing premises in both Ashburton and Timaru, however future plans for consolidating these services within the vehicle dealerships is also being considered.

Craig Carr, Chairman of Smallbone, says the agreement with ACL is intended to ensure the company can continue to provide “best in class” service and parts to meet the needs of its customers now and in the future.

“Customers benefit from the strengths and offerings that each business brings to the table and our staff can expand their development opportunities by being exposed to new perspectives and expertise,” he says.

“In addition, by collaborating with a like-minded partner, we are able to offer services and solutions that help our customers and other businesses become more successful.”

Gary Casey, CEO of ACL, says combining the two businesses will achieve better scale and service improvements.

“We’ll be investing in the development and training of existing and new staff and we are looking forward to operating from a new and modern facility, which will provide a better offering to our combined customers and staff. We are pleased and excited about the opportunity to be partnering with Smallbone,” he says.

