Safety-conscious companies celebrated at Fleet Safety Awards

Monday 16 September 2019



Safety-conscious companies celebrated at annual Fleet Safety Awards

Companies have been honoured for working hard to reduce road crashes involving at-work drivers during Brake’s fifth annual Australasian Fleet Safety Awards.

The awards, sponsored by the NZ Transport Agency, recognise companies and individuals who have implemented successful initiatives, products or services to tackle fleet safety. The winners were announced at the awards ceremony and dinner, held on Thursday 12 September in Auckland. Individual awards were sponsored by Bridgestone, McFall Fuel, SurePlan and Suzuki.

The awards are held annually and are part of Brake’s Global Fleet Champions initiative, a global partnership campaign to prevent crashes and reduce pollution by vehicles used for work purposes.

There were five categories of awards for organisations. Two individual awards were also presented to fleet professionals: the Road Risk Manager Award went to Fauzia Ali from Johnson Controls; and the prestigious Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award was awarded to Chris L’Ecluse from Teletrac Navman.

The 2019 Fleet Safety Award winners are:

• Company Driver Safety Award, sponsored by SurePlan:

GPC Asia Pacific

• Fleet Safety Product Award:

eDriving

• Road Safety in the Community Award, sponsored by Bridgestone:

DB Breweries

• Safe Vehicles Award:

VISA Global Logistics

• Sustainable Journeys Award, sponsored by McFall:

Abley

• Road Risk Manager of the Year Award, sponsored by Suzuki:

Fauzia Ali – Johnson Controls

• Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award, sponsored by NZ Transport Agency:

Chris L’Ecluse – Teletrac Navman

More information on the awards, including photographs can be obtained from Caroline Perry at Brake by emailing info@brake.org.nz.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ Director, says: “We are delighted to have run our fifth Fleet Safety Awards, celebrating the achievements of companies and individuals who are striving to make a real difference in the world of fleet safety. Congratulations to all the award winners and highly commended entrants for their impressive work reducing incidents involving at-work drivers and vehicles.”

NZ Transport Agency Safety, Health and Environment General Manager, Greg Lazzaro says: “Many New Zealanders spend a significant amount of time driving for work, and tragically road crashes are a leading cause of work-related deaths, both here and overseas. So we applaud these companies for the important work they are doing to reduce incidents and improve their fleet safety. We’re delighted to once again support the Brake Fleet Safety Awards and we congratulate this year's winner of the Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award, Chris L’Ecluse.”

More information on the awards can be found at www.globalfleetchampions.org. Details of how to enter the 2020 awards will be released at the end of 2019.

