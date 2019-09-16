Tech retail giant offering customers better peace of mind

16 September 2019

Tech retail giant offering customers better peace of mind on purchases

Noel Leeming customers can now ensure enhanced purchase protection for the duration of their new products life cycle through the company’s new Noel Leeming Protection service plan offerings.

From today, Noel Leeming, New Zealand’s largest technology and appliance retailer, will offer its customers the option to purchase a service plan as an add-on to their technology or appliance purchase online or through one of Noel Leeming’s 77 retail stores.

Noel Leeming Protection offers customers the ability to lock-in accidental damage cover, theft protection, automatic replacement for items under $500 and blockage cover, just to name a few. This means that customers can now be covered for most eventualities that can affect the use of their technology and appliances, providing peace of mind that they won’t be without their item for long.

Noel Leeming CEO Tim Edwards says being able to offer customers a full suite of add-ons to their purchases is a great way to enhance customer confidence in their decision making.

“We’ve noticed that consumers nowadays are interested in a more holistic solution, looking for protection programmes that better support the way they use their technology and appliances.”

“We’re confident that this product goes over and above any competitor’s offer, is market leading, and a New Zealand first in consumer purchase protection.”

“We’ve seen great results so far and feedback from customers who have used the service has been overwhelmingly positive,” shares Mr. Edwards.

Hemaka Perera, director for Southeast Asia at Assurant, says the new Noel Leeming Protection offering has been built with the customer in mind, and goes over and above the industry standard.

“We are thrilled to partner with Noel Leeming in offering a new product that that sets the standard for product protection,” adds Mr. Perera.

At Noel Leeming, we don’t just sell tech, we live and breathe it, and over and above the Protection offering, using our nationwide network of Tech Solutions specialists, we have passionate experts trained and ready to support customers with any of their set up, connectivity or general technology needs,” affirms Mr. Edwards.

Previously, customers were offered extended warranty under SuperCover.

Noel Leeming Protection service plans are now available online and in all Noel Leeming stores. For more information, visit www.noelleeming.co.nz/protection

The Noel Leeming Protection is underwritten by Assurant. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases.



ends

© Scoop Media

