Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tech retail giant offering customers better peace of mind

Monday, 16 September 2019, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Noel Leeming

16 September 2019

Tech retail giant offering customers better peace of mind on purchases

Noel Leeming customers can now ensure enhanced purchase protection for the duration of their new products life cycle through the company’s new Noel Leeming Protection service plan offerings.

From today, Noel Leeming, New Zealand’s largest technology and appliance retailer, will offer its customers the option to purchase a service plan as an add-on to their technology or appliance purchase online or through one of Noel Leeming’s 77 retail stores.

Noel Leeming Protection offers customers the ability to lock-in accidental damage cover, theft protection, automatic replacement for items under $500 and blockage cover, just to name a few. This means that customers can now be covered for most eventualities that can affect the use of their technology and appliances, providing peace of mind that they won’t be without their item for long.

Noel Leeming CEO Tim Edwards says being able to offer customers a full suite of add-ons to their purchases is a great way to enhance customer confidence in their decision making.

“We’ve noticed that consumers nowadays are interested in a more holistic solution, looking for protection programmes that better support the way they use their technology and appliances.”

“We’re confident that this product goes over and above any competitor’s offer, is market leading, and a New Zealand first in consumer purchase protection.”

“We’ve seen great results so far and feedback from customers who have used the service has been overwhelmingly positive,” shares Mr. Edwards.

Hemaka Perera, director for Southeast Asia at Assurant, says the new Noel Leeming Protection offering has been built with the customer in mind, and goes over and above the industry standard.

“We are thrilled to partner with Noel Leeming in offering a new product that that sets the standard for product protection,” adds Mr. Perera.

At Noel Leeming, we don’t just sell tech, we live and breathe it, and over and above the Protection offering, using our nationwide network of Tech Solutions specialists, we have passionate experts trained and ready to support customers with any of their set up, connectivity or general technology needs,” affirms Mr. Edwards.

Previously, customers were offered extended warranty under SuperCover.

Noel Leeming Protection service plans are now available online and in all Noel Leeming stores. For more information, visit www.noelleeming.co.nz/protection

The Noel Leeming Protection is underwritten by Assurant. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Noel Leeming on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Seeking 'Clarity': Crown To Appeal Southern Response Decision, Offers Costs

“It is our intention that the clarity that will come from the outcome of these proceedings will enable the Crown to work with Southern Response to provide a soundly based proactive solution to those people that are affected.” More>>

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 