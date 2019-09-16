Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Food entrepreneurs’ call to action for FoodStarter campaign

Monday, 16 September 2019, 4:15 pm
Press Release: FoodStarter

Kiwis are well known for our ingenuity, but even with all the imagination in the world, it can be hard for entrepreneurs to kick-start their great ideas without support. Access to expertise, research and development and the ability to get their product in front of people can be the biggest stumbling block to success.

A partnership between Foodstuffs South Island and Ministry of Awesome, FoodStarter is a competition which aims to identify the most innovative and promising food or beverage product in New Zealand, and help the winner produce it in sufficient quantities, and with the right backing, to be able to retail it.

FoodStarter 2019 opens for entries today, Monday September 16 – and the prize is a food entrepreneur’s dream. This year’s prize pack is worth over $75,000, and includes product development from FoodSouth, brand and design guidance from Strategy Advertising, business acceleration at Te Ōtaka – Centre for Growth and Innovation, and guidance from the team at MYOB. Winners also receive something money can’t buy – the guaranteed placement of their product stocked across all New World stores in the South Island. The month-long search culminates in a ‘Pressure Cooker’ event on November 20, when the top five finalists present their product to a panel of experts. The winner will be announced that evening.

