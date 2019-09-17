Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - September 17, 2019

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 9:20 am
NZDUSD 0.6347 -0.4%
NZDEUR 0.5766 0.3%
NZDGBP 0.5107 0.0%
NZDJPY 68.58 0.1%
NZDAUD 0.9241 -0.3%
NZDCAD 0.8405 -0.1%
GBPNZD 1.9581 0.0%

Saturday’s attacks on Saudi Arabian oil refining facilities have dominated markets with safe-haven currencies along with oil-producing countries gaining in support.

Crude oil prices spiked almost 20% during yesterday’s trading session posting its largest intraday gain since the Gulf War in 1991. Reports that Saudi Arabia will today restore at least a third of the production lost to weekend attacks on two major oil facilities have seen prices come back but are still up circa 14% on the day.

Despite Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group claiming responsibility for the attacks the US are blaming the attacks on Iran.

Risk-appetite decreased and equity markets are in the red after President Trump tweeted Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, and are” locked and loaded” depending on verification.

In economic news China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported China's industrial production grew at the slowest pace in 17 1/2 years with the data showing production increased by 4.4% y/y in August. The 4.4% increase follows on from a 4.8% rise in July but fell well short of its forecast 5.2% reading.

This morning the New York Fed reported its general business conditions index slipped to 2.0 in September down from 4.8 in August and shy of its expected 4.0 result. The results showed new orders fell to 3.5 in September from 6.7 in August, while the shipments index slid to 5.8 from 9.3, hitting its lowest level in nearly three years.

The British pound has given back some of its recent gains after a spokesperson for the European Commission revealed that the UK has not yet come forward with a solution to the backstop and that discussions ‘needed to intensify’ and meetings “would soon take place on a daily basis” with the 31st Oct deadline fast approaching.

Global equity markets are on the back foot, - Dow -0.47%, S&P 500 -0.32%, FTSE -0.63%, DAX -0.71%, CAC -0.94%, Nikkei Closed%, Shanghai -0.02%.

Gold prices are marginally higher, up 0.8% trading at $1,500 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are up circa 14% to $62.35 a barrel.

ends

Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

Pre-Post-Brexit Deal Talks: UK Trade Minister Visits Wellington

New Zealand should get a better deal for exports of sheepmeat, beef and dairy products into the United Kingdom after Brexit, the British Minister of State for Trade, Liz Truss, said in Wellington today. More>>

Not-Very Well: Tamarind Halts Tui Drilling; OMV Assesses Options

Tamarind Resources has halted drilling at its Tui oil field off the Taranaki coast after the first of the three planned wells came up dry. Managing director Ian Angell says that despite the “unexpected” result from the first well, the firm believes the other two prospects are worth pursuing. More>>

Seeking 'Clarity': Crown To Appeal Southern Response Decision, Offers Costs

“It is our intention that the clarity that will come from the outcome of these proceedings will enable the Crown to work with Southern Response to provide a soundly based proactive solution to those people that are affected.” More>>

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

