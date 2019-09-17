Connect Global acquires 5% stake in Housingdotcodotnz

Tuesday 17 September

Connect Global has acquired a further 5% stake in Housingdotcodotnz Limited, just 10 months after acquiring 5% of the New Zealand start-up.



Connect Global’s Managing Director Siua Fiso increased the company’s shareholding to 10% after recognising the huge potential of the software platform business.



Housing.co.nz is a company challenging the status quo of the real estate market in Australasia by providing a free do-it-yourself software platform to allow everyday people to sell and purchase their own houses.



Housingdotcodotnz Ltd directors John Booth and Kelly Sutherland believe their ideas and direction will change the entire real estate landscape, putting billions of dollars back into the pockets of hard-working New Zealanders.



Housingdotcodotnz CEO John Booth says, “The business is growing rapidly and our advantage is that we are agile to the core and born in the cloud. Even our investment platform is digital: invest.housing.co.nz”



“Our development team are working on innovative modules to change the real estate dynamic and with a market size of $8B per annum in New Zealand alone, we have a clearly defined strategic roadmap that will see our Kiwi software platform business launch into Australia and Canada in early 2020, with global cover by 2021.



Connect Global MD Suiai Fiso says, “Being part of the company driving transformation is important to us at Connect Global. It’s an exciting time to be involved in such a disruptive business and we recognise its potential. Ten years ago no-one used their credit cards online but today it’s an accepted practice. I’m absolutely confident that tomorrow’s buyers and sellers across the globe will use the housing platform that’s been created here, for property transactions.”



A further stake of Housingdotcodotnz has been acquired by Sprint Investments.



