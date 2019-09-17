Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Connect Global acquires 5% stake in Housingdotcodotnz

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 11:36 am
Press Release: Connect Global

Tuesday 17 September

Connect Global has acquired a further 5% stake in Housingdotcodotnz Limited, just 10 months after acquiring 5% of the New Zealand start-up.


Connect Global’s Managing Director Siua Fiso increased the company’s shareholding to 10% after recognising the huge potential of the software platform business.


Housing.co.nz is a company challenging the status quo of the real estate market in Australasia by providing a free do-it-yourself software platform to allow everyday people to sell and purchase their own houses.


Housingdotcodotnz Ltd directors John Booth and Kelly Sutherland believe their ideas and direction will change the entire real estate landscape, putting billions of dollars back into the pockets of hard-working New Zealanders.


Housingdotcodotnz CEO John Booth says, “The business is growing rapidly and our advantage is that we are agile to the core and born in the cloud. Even our investment platform is digital: invest.housing.co.nz”


“Our development team are working on innovative modules to change the real estate dynamic and with a market size of $8B per annum in New Zealand alone, we have a clearly defined strategic roadmap that will see our Kiwi software platform business launch into Australia and Canada in early 2020, with global cover by 2021.


Connect Global MD Suiai Fiso says, “Being part of the company driving transformation is important to us at Connect Global. It’s an exciting time to be involved in such a disruptive business and we recognise its potential. Ten years ago no-one used their credit cards online but today it’s an accepted practice. I’m absolutely confident that tomorrow’s buyers and sellers across the globe will use the housing platform that’s been created here, for property transactions.”


A further stake of Housingdotcodotnz has been acquired by Sprint Investments.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Connect Global on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

Pre-Post-Brexit Deal Talks: UK Trade Minister Visits Wellington

New Zealand should get a better deal for exports of sheepmeat, beef and dairy products into the United Kingdom after Brexit, the British Minister of State for Trade, Liz Truss, said in Wellington today. More>>

ALSO:

Not-Very Well: Tamarind Halts Tui Drilling; OMV Assesses Options

Tamarind Resources has halted drilling at its Tui oil field off the Taranaki coast after the first of the three planned wells came up dry. Managing director Ian Angell says that despite the “unexpected” result from the first well, the firm believes the other two prospects are worth pursuing. More>>

ALSO:

Seeking 'Clarity': Crown To Appeal Southern Response Decision, Offers Costs

“It is our intention that the clarity that will come from the outcome of these proceedings will enable the Crown to work with Southern Response to provide a soundly based proactive solution to those people that are affected.” More>>

Thinking Of The Children: Plan For Classification For Commercial Video On Demand

Classifying on-demand video content will be made mandatory to bring it in line with other media and provide better guidance and protections to families and young people, says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 