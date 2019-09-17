JobDUN celebrates 10 years of job creation in Dunedin

Dunedin (Tuesday 17 September 2019) – Tomorrow, successful local internship programme JobDUN celebrates 10 years of assisting businesses to find talent, save time and create employment in Dunedin

Since 2009, 131 businesses across a wide range of sectors have been involved with the programme. There have been 388 internships resulting in 270 employment positions. While the programme started with an information and communications technology focus, it now attracts businesses (including small to medium enterprises) from 13 sectors, growing their capabilities and stimulating employment.

The event launches Dunedin’s JobDUN business internship programme for the 2019/2020 season, providing an opportunity for students and businesses to discuss employment opportunities and cement internship placements. It also celebrates the programme’s 10th birthday, recognising the support of the Dunedin business community in providing exciting roles which encourage young people to stay and work in the city.

The 10th anniversary speed interview event will be held at Otago Polytechnic, bringing together nineteen companies and up to 42 business people from the tech, creative, not for profit, education and research sectors with over 100 talented tertiary students from the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic.

Enterprise Dunedin Business Developer Advisor, Chanel O’Brien, says, “Businesses access the programme to reduce the commercial risk in taking on an untried person. It provides the opportunity for market and product development, which might not otherwise be executed.”

JobDUN is producing a legacy of intern success stories, such as that of Gracey Griffin, who began at Tussock Innovation as an intern from the programme (then branded Sexy Summer Jobs) during her final year of study at Otago University. Gracey is now Marketing Manager for the business, which designs and manufactures internet connected sensors.

Gracie says, “JobDUN introduced me to businesses that I had no idea were in Dunedin. I had thought that with my degree I would only find work via a marketing agency. However, I was introduced to a range of companies where I could work in marketing for many different industries as well as diversifying my skills in other areas. Being offered a more permanent role at Tussock Innovation after my internship has set me up to build on my marketing skills, gain more experience and make a difference in supporting our clients and customers and other staff members.

“JobDUN made the experience of finding and connecting with business people and the internships easy, and the variety of companies involved is extensive. The speed interviews were friendly and professional,” Gracey recalls.

JobDUN has also facilitated the creation of new businesses in Dunedin. George Phillips, co-founder of CloudCannon reflects on his experience of being an intern and how it gave him the impetus to start up a business with his friend and collaborator Mike Neumegen.

“Mike and I interned through JobDUN with Dunedin tech company Igtimi Ltd, which leads in the development of hardware and software solutions for the high-performance marine sector. We were then offered permanent roles as developers with Igtimi. It showed us that we could establish our own globally-focussed business here in Dunedin. We decided to go out on our own, founding CloudCannon, a software service that enables developers and editors to update static websites. We have an office in both Dunedin and San Francisco. We employ seven people locally, serving customers from all over the world, including Netflix and Twitch.

“We’re now using JobDUN to help us find people who are keen to work with us and build their careers in Dunedin.”

Annual survey results show that the top three benefits of completing a JobDUN internship are: building relationships with business people and industry experts; working with experienced teams; and adding value to a business.

With the programme potentially placing some 50 grants of interns in the 2019/20 season, JobDUN looks set to continue stimulating business capabilities and employment in Dunedin.

