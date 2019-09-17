Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar remains world's 10th most traded

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 12:57 pm
Article: BusinessDesk


By Jenny Ruth

Sept. 17 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar remains the world's 10th most actively traded currency, a place it has held since 2010.

The US dollar is the world's most traded currency, accounting for 88.3 percent of all trades, followed by the euro with 32.3 percent and the Japanese yen with 16.8 percent – the total adds up to 200 percent, rather than 100 percent, because there are always two currencies involved in each trade.

The New Zealand dollar's share came in at 2.1 percent, up from 1.1 percent in 2010, although the Bank of International Settlements, which compiles the data every three years, says it may be incomplete for years before 2013 when the New Zealand dollar had a 2 percent share.

The Australian dollar ranks several places higher at fifth with a 6.8 percent share, a place it has also held since 2010 and is just behind the British pound.

The Canadian dollar, Swiss franc, Chinese yuan and Hong Kong dollars fill in the ranks between the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Reserve Bank assistant governor Christian Hawkesby says New Zealand has had a high foreign exchange turnover to GDP ratio throughout history.

"The BIS survey is an interesting exercise which highlights that although our economy is relatively minor compared to the survey participants we are ranked against, the NZ dollar is traded with a disproportionate frequency in global FX markets," Hawkesby says.

Total trading in FX markets reach US$6.6 trillion per day in April this year from US$5.1 trillion three years earlier.

Most of the trading, 79 percent, takes place in Britain, the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, the world's major financial centres.

Trading in New Zealand's foreign exchange market was US$9.5 billion a day in April this year, down from US$10.6 billion in April 2016.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

Pre-Post-Brexit Deal Talks: UK Trade Minister Visits Wellington

New Zealand should get a better deal for exports of sheepmeat, beef and dairy products into the United Kingdom after Brexit, the British Minister of State for Trade, Liz Truss, said in Wellington today. More>>

ALSO:

Not-Very Well: Tamarind Halts Tui Drilling; OMV Assesses Options

Tamarind Resources has halted drilling at its Tui oil field off the Taranaki coast after the first of the three planned wells came up dry. Managing director Ian Angell says that despite the “unexpected” result from the first well, the firm believes the other two prospects are worth pursuing. More>>

ALSO:

Seeking 'Clarity': Crown To Appeal Southern Response Decision, Offers Costs

“It is our intention that the clarity that will come from the outcome of these proceedings will enable the Crown to work with Southern Response to provide a soundly based proactive solution to those people that are affected.” More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 