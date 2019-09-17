Streamlined temporary work visa process is a real positive

Source: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers is confident the simpler and streamlined temporary work visa process announced by the government today will deliver for the regions.

"Our message that workforce and related problems experienced by the big cities are not necessarily those experienced in the provinces has been taken on board - we congratulate the government," Feds employment spokesperson Chris Lewis says.

"The changes will help ensure farmers and others can more easily employ migrants when they need them, and when the options for taking on and training suitable New Zealanders are exhausted."

By ditching the ANZSCO skill level classifications, there is much greater scope for a migrant worker to achieve career progression on our farms.

"The changes incentivise farmers to invest in training and supporting migrant employees because there’s a greater chance of keeping them than currently exists.

"We also acknowledge the government for its compassionate and pragmatic approach in reinstating the family entitlement for lower skilled visa holders. The migrant worker’s children can be educated here, and their partner can get an open work visa," Lewis said.

"It’s a positive for rural communities to have settled and content families, not just single men who may well be sending all their money home to their family."

The government has indicated the dairy industry is a likely early target group for one of the new sector agreements, containing specific terms and conditions for recruiting foreign workers.

"Federated Farmers looks forward to working with other Team Ag partners and the government to help get this sector agreement right," Lewis said.

