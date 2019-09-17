Lane Neave welcomes Ed Smithies

Lane Neave announced today that leading property lawyer, Ed Smithies, has joined the firm, bolstering the national property practice.

With senior property lawyers operating in all of New Zealand’s key markets, Lane Neave has one of New Zealand’s largest and most experienced property law practices.

Ed brings with him a career spanning 15 years experience in both New Zealand and the UK. He has a track record of advising domestic and overseas clients on significant real estate capital market transactions, commercial investments and developments across the real estate sector.

His experience includes advising clients on the negotiation of sale and purchase agreements, leases, development agreements and construction contracts. He also regularly assists overseas investors in managing the overseas investment approval process.

Managing Partner, Andrew Shaw, said he was delighted to welcome a lawyer of Ed Smithies calibre and market reputation to the firm.

“Our national practice is one of the largest dedicated property law teams in New Zealand, enhanced with the appointment of Ed as Special Counsel in our Auckland office,” said Shaw.

“Ed’s appointment strengthens our capability and reflects our aim to attract market leading lawyers.”

“We see a lot of opportunity in the property market as more and more clients are turning to Lane Neave for advice.”

“Ed’s skills not only complement the current team, but also add a new dimension to our current practice which will be of great value to the clients we work with.”

