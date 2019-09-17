Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lane Neave welcomes Ed Smithies

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Lane Neave

Lane Neave announced today that leading property lawyer, Ed Smithies, has joined the firm, bolstering the national property practice.

With senior property lawyers operating in all of New Zealand’s key markets, Lane Neave has one of New Zealand’s largest and most experienced property law practices.

Ed brings with him a career spanning 15 years experience in both New Zealand and the UK. He has a track record of advising domestic and overseas clients on significant real estate capital market transactions, commercial investments and developments across the real estate sector.

His experience includes advising clients on the negotiation of sale and purchase agreements, leases, development agreements and construction contracts. He also regularly assists overseas investors in managing the overseas investment approval process.

Managing Partner, Andrew Shaw, said he was delighted to welcome a lawyer of Ed Smithies calibre and market reputation to the firm.

“Our national practice is one of the largest dedicated property law teams in New Zealand, enhanced with the appointment of Ed as Special Counsel in our Auckland office,” said Shaw.

“Ed’s appointment strengthens our capability and reflects our aim to attract market leading lawyers.”

“We see a lot of opportunity in the property market as more and more clients are turning to Lane Neave for advice.”

“Ed’s skills not only complement the current team, but also add a new dimension to our current practice which will be of great value to the clients we work with.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Lane Neave on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

Pre-Post-Brexit Deal Talks: UK Trade Minister Visits Wellington

New Zealand should get a better deal for exports of sheepmeat, beef and dairy products into the United Kingdom after Brexit, the British Minister of State for Trade, Liz Truss, said in Wellington today. More>>

ALSO:

Not-Very Well: Tamarind Halts Tui Drilling; OMV Assesses Options

Tamarind Resources has halted drilling at its Tui oil field off the Taranaki coast after the first of the three planned wells came up dry. Managing director Ian Angell says that despite the “unexpected” result from the first well, the firm believes the other two prospects are worth pursuing. More>>

ALSO:

Seeking 'Clarity': Crown To Appeal Southern Response Decision, Offers Costs

“It is our intention that the clarity that will come from the outcome of these proceedings will enable the Crown to work with Southern Response to provide a soundly based proactive solution to those people that are affected.” More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 