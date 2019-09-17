Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

OMV granted marine discharge consent for Great South Basin

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 8:06 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

OMV granted marine discharge consent for Great South Basin

By Rebecca Howard

Sept. 17 (BusinessDesk) - OMV has been granted a marine discharge consent for part of its planned activities in the Great South Basin, the Environmental Protection Authority said in a statement.

The consent was granted by a decision-making committee appointed by the EPA, which held a hearing in Dunedin over three days between July 30 and Aug. 1.

OMV plans to explore for oil and gas off the South Island's southeast coast. It is planning one well – Tawhaki-1 – about 146 kilometres south-east of Balclutha early next year. The well lies in about 1,300 metres of water so is not especially deep by international or New Zealand standards and has about a one-in-six chance of success, the company estimates.

As part of that process, OMV needed consent for any accidental discharges of trace amounts of harmful substances from the deck drains of the drilling rig it uses.

Overall, the committee found that potential adverse effects on the environment from the discharges - modelled at up to 250 ml - would be negligible. Despite this, OMV must comply with a number of conditions, which have been designed to avoid, remedy or mitigate adverse effects of any discharge of harmful substances, the EPA said.

These include ensuring that no harmful substances are stored or handled in non-hazardous areas and any harmful substances that have a reasonable potential for discharge from hazardous and/or non-hazardous deck drains on-board any drilling rig are stored within a secondary containment system. Also, OMV must notify the EPA as soon as "reasonably practicable," but within 24 hours, after a spill into the sea of any harmful substances first becomes known, or should have become known.

The EPA noted that OMV requires multiple consents under the Exclusive Economic Zone and the Continental Shelf Act to undertake the exploration and development programme.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

Pre-Post-Brexit Deal Talks: UK Trade Minister Visits Wellington

New Zealand should get a better deal for exports of sheepmeat, beef and dairy products into the United Kingdom after Brexit, the British Minister of State for Trade, Liz Truss, said in Wellington today. More>>

ALSO:

Not-Very Well: Tamarind Halts Tui Drilling; OMV Assesses Options

Tamarind Resources has halted drilling at its Tui oil field off the Taranaki coast after the first of the three planned wells came up dry. Managing director Ian Angell says that despite the “unexpected” result from the first well, the firm believes the other two prospects are worth pursuing. More>>

ALSO:

Seeking 'Clarity': Crown To Appeal Southern Response Decision, Offers Costs

“It is our intention that the clarity that will come from the outcome of these proceedings will enable the Crown to work with Southern Response to provide a soundly based proactive solution to those people that are affected.” More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 