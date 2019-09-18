Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - September 18, 2019

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 8:25 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update


NZDUSD 0.6355 0.1%
NZDEUR 0.5741 -0.4%
NZDGBP 0.5085 -0.4%
NZDJPY 68.75 0.2%
NZDAUD 0.9258 0.2%
NZDCAD 0.8419 0.2%
GBPNZD 1.9666 0.4%


Markets continue to consolidate ahead of tomorrow mornings Federal Reserve monetary policy statement with the CME Group's Fed Watch Tool currently indicating the market is very much divided as to whether the Fed will remain on hold or cuts rates by 25 basis points.

One week ago the Fed Watch tool had the probability of a cut at 92.3% but this has been steadily falling and as of this morning now sits at 51.9%.

The shift in sentiment is largely due to better than expected economic data with this morning’s no exception.

According to the latest Fed report industrial production climbed by 0.6% in August after edging down by an upwardly revised 0.1% in July. The result was significantly better than forecast and more than reverses July’s previously reported 0.2% fall.

There was better news for the euro overnight with Germany's economic sentiment improving strongly in September. According to the latest ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany sentiment climbed to -22.5 in September after plummeting to -44.1 in August. Economists had expected a -38 reading.

Markets are likely to remain subdued ahead of tomorrow mornings announcement with the tone of the accompanying statement to dictate direction after the Fed deliver a 25bps cut.

Global equity markets are mixed, - Dow -0.08%, S&P 500 +0.02%, FTSE -0.01%, DAX -0.06%, CAC +0.24%, Nikkei +0.06%, Shanghai -1.74%.

Gold prices are little changed trading at $1,500 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are down 6% from this time yesterday currently trading at $59.12 a barrel.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

Pre-Post-Brexit Deal Talks: UK Trade Minister Visits Wellington

New Zealand should get a better deal for exports of sheepmeat, beef and dairy products into the United Kingdom after Brexit, the British Minister of State for Trade, Liz Truss, said in Wellington today. More>>

ALSO:

Not-Very Well: Tamarind Halts Tui Drilling; OMV Assesses Options

Tamarind Resources has halted drilling at its Tui oil field off the Taranaki coast after the first of the three planned wells came up dry. Managing director Ian Angell says that despite the “unexpected” result from the first well, the firm believes the other two prospects are worth pursuing. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 