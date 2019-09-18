Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Advanced Security and ASG Tech announced as finalists

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 9:13 am
Press Release: TPT Group

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: Advanced Security and ASG Technologies announced as finalists at Microsoft Partner Awards)

Microsoft New Zealand has announced the finalists in the Microsoft Partner Awards 2019, the awards recognise how Microsoft’s Partners have helped their customers to achieve great things.

TPT Group subsidiary, Advanced Security, is a finalist in the Transforming Products category with its Secure Host solution, while ASG Technologies is a finalist in the Azure Innovate Award category with VigilFence.

Mike Marr, the TPT Group CEO, commented “It is great to see Group subsidiaries Advanced Security, IT Engine and ASG Technologies working together, creating new products and services, which help us to position our customers for the future.”

TPT Group considers Microsoft an important partner for the future of the business and believe there are many synergies with this partnership and as such being named as a finalist in the awards is a real honour.

The Group continues to focus on future innovation, the way the business threads of the three core subsidiaries - Advanced Security, IT Engine and ASG Technologies - are cross-pollinated gives the TPT Group a unique product and service offering throughout New Zealand and, increasingly, in Australia.

Hayden George, Advanced Security GM, commented “Through our relationship with Microsoft, we have been able to offer a best in class cloud solution, using Microsoft Azure, for our SaaS physical security applications. We see our partnership with Microsoft as a great enabler for a significant portion of our clients. Leveraging Microsoft’s capability allows us to mitigate the risk of on-premise solutions, as well as opening up a whole new eco-system in the IoT and analytics space. We are now able to be a proactive problem solver for our clients and it has empowered our people to explore new opportunities outside of our traditional business models. In a lot of ways, Microsoft has become the glue that binds all of our Group entities in the IT, innovation and security technology domains.”

ASG Technologies GM, Andy Grant, added “Our core strategy includes Azure because it allows us to do amazing things now and will allow us to do the unimaginable in the future.”

This latest recognition for Advanced Security follows four other awards this year including, the New Zealand Security Association - Security Integrator of the Year, New Zealand Security Association – Outstanding Staff Retention and Staff Development Programme, Axis Partner of the Year and the Gallagher Top Channel Partner.

TPT Group wish all the finalists all the very best for the awards ceremony and wish to congratulate the teams within our own orgnaisation that have made these products and customer outcomes a reality.


About TPT Group
TPT Group was founded in 1999 and the Group consists of eight wholly owned subsidiaries, several are leaders in their field. The focus of the Group is to create a great group of businesses and several of the these are focused on technology and future innovative products.

ASG Technologies helps organisations to solve complex problems and to adopt moon shot thinking. This ensures such organisations are positioned well for the future.

Advanced Security is New Zealand’s largest corporate and government, electronic security integrator. with 15 offices across the country.

TPT Group believe that Innovative businesses, solutions and products, result in new careers and job security, that can only be great for New Zealand.

The Group operates 20 offices across New Zealand and is currently establishing in Australia.

The subsidiaries of TPT Group includes Advanced Security Group, ASG Technologies, IT Engine, Technology Leasing, Promessa Property, Asset Insight, ASGSPL and VigilAir.

