Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pioneer Energy announce record dividend to Trust

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 9:34 am
Press Release: Central Lakes Trust


Pioneer Energy announce today a record dividend to owner and local community funder, Central Lakes Trust.

A total dividend of $10m was announced, which is $1.2m more than anticipated for the financial year end 2019.

“Pioneer Energy has had an outstanding year. The trust’s annual grant budget now at approximately $9m comes from the prudent and diversified investment of the trust’s assets, worth $388m. The dividend and the excellent performance of Pioneer will certainly have a significant impact into our community,” Trust Chair, Linda Robertson says.
Pioneer Energy forms a significant portion of Central Lakes Trust investment portfolio at 38%. The trust has a diversified portfolio of investments, but has retained 100% ownership of the energy company since inception in 2000.

The trust’s origins hail from the government’s electricity reforms of the 1990’s. The then, Otago Central Electric Power Trust sold their lines business and retained the generation business, now Pioneer Energy. The funds from the sale of the lines business and the assets in the generation business were bestowed to Central Lakes Trust.

“We are very proud of our partnership with Pioneer Energy and the award-winning work they carry out. As you can imagine their success is integral to the work of the trust and we look forward to continuing to strengthen that relationship,” Robertson says.

Pioneer Energy Chair Stuart Heal concurs, “Pioneer are privileged to have the support of Central Lakes Trust in continuing to grow our business nationally in both scale and diversity for the benefit of our community. It is great to see the support we receive from our local community with more and more joining Pioneer as customers.”

Pioneer Energy owns and operates a diverse portfolio of energy assets, products and investments throughout New Zealand. It generates energy from water, wind and waste, providing renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions. They also develop, own and operate innovative, clean energy plant for New Zealand businesses.

“By developing new energy facilities, like the local Upper Fraser hydro generation scheme, expanding our wood fuel business and increasing scale nationwide, we create new job opportunities in our community,” says Pioneer Energy Chief Executive Fraser Jonker.
Jonker continues, “Pioneer has supplied renewable power to New Zealand business and communities for more than 80 years and in the past 10 years we have diversified our energy service capabilities to supply both heat and power markets.”
Trust Chief Executive Susan Finlay states, “Over the last financial year Pioneer have developed a 10-year strategic plan which includes a range of innovative development projects, that are both environmentally sound and sustainable into the future,”

Finlay says, “It is this sound vision which has seen the trust provide a long-term preference share facility to support these development projects,” she says.

The preference share facility reflects Pioneer’s initiative to seek out growth opportunities and diversity, ultimately strengthening the trust’s balance sheet.

“Through several strategic investment partnerships, Pioneer has access to a continued pipeline of growth options. These growth options will contribute to the development of a sustainable energy future for New Zealand," Jonker added.

The annual dividend to the trust is distributed back into the community in the form of charitable grants to support a wide range of projects and services. In the past 19 years the Trust has received dividends from Pioneer Energy that total over $80m.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Central Lakes Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

Pre-Post-Brexit Deal Talks: UK Trade Minister Visits Wellington

New Zealand should get a better deal for exports of sheepmeat, beef and dairy products into the United Kingdom after Brexit, the British Minister of State for Trade, Liz Truss, said in Wellington today. More>>

ALSO:

Not-Very Well: Tamarind Halts Tui Drilling; OMV Assesses Options

Tamarind Resources has halted drilling at its Tui oil field off the Taranaki coast after the first of the three planned wells came up dry. Managing director Ian Angell says that despite the “unexpected” result from the first well, the firm believes the other two prospects are worth pursuing. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 