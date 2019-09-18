Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Voyager upgrades core network to 100Gbit

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 10:06 am
Press Release: Voyager Internet


AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 18th September 2019 Voyager Internet has recently completed a 100 Gigabit upgrade of its core data network.

The New Zealand ISP carried out the upgrade proactively in response to rising bandwidth usage across the country. The investment in hardware upgrades and resulting increased capacity means that Voyager broadband customers will continue to enjoy the same fast speeds and seamless service, even during peak times and as nationwide bandwidth usage rises.

This will also allow Voyager to provide more 10Gbit services to customers with demanding requirements, such as carriers and wholesalers, without risk of network overloading.

Eight brand-new 100 Gigabit-capable routers and an equal number of switches were procured from Juniper Networks (a leading global provider of networking equipment) at a cost of over NZ$600,000.

“Our network upgrade represents a significant investment in our technical capacity and capability that will be hugely beneficial to our current and future customers,” said CTO of Voyager, Jovica Mrkela.

Voyager’s network upgrade will especially benefit businesses who rely on cloud-based platforms and other internet services, such as VoIP, that require reliable, high-speed connections.

“This upgrade is a clear signal of our commitment to being a digital transformation partner for businesses across New Zealand, a serious wholesaler of services, and a reliable and trustworthy service provider for our residential customers,” said Mrkela.

The upgrade is the result of careful design and planning, extensive hardware procurement and testing, and final installation of equipment in three Voyager sites in Auckland, and one in Sydney.

Timing on completion of the upgrade coincides well with the streaming of this year's Rugby World Cup, with the tournament kicking off this weekend.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Voyager Internet on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

Pre-Post-Brexit Deal Talks: UK Trade Minister Visits Wellington

New Zealand should get a better deal for exports of sheepmeat, beef and dairy products into the United Kingdom after Brexit, the British Minister of State for Trade, Liz Truss, said in Wellington today. More>>

ALSO:

Not-Very Well: Tamarind Halts Tui Drilling; OMV Assesses Options

Tamarind Resources has halted drilling at its Tui oil field off the Taranaki coast after the first of the three planned wells came up dry. Managing director Ian Angell says that despite the “unexpected” result from the first well, the firm believes the other two prospects are worth pursuing. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 