Dairy product prices advance, bolstered by milk powders

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 10:25 am
Article: BusinessDesk

By Margreet Dietz

Sept. 18 (BusinessDesk) - Dairy product prices gained at the Global Dairy Trade auction, rising for the second time in the past nine auctions.

The GDT price index climbed 2 percent from the previous auction two weeks ago. The average price was US$3,303 a tonne, compared with US$3,202 a tonne two weeks ago. Some 37,345 tonnes of product was sold, down from 39,689 tonnes two weeks ago.

Whole milk powder rose 1.9 percent to US$3,133 a tonne.

“Strengthening prices was likely linked to fewer volumes sold at this event, compared with the previous event,” NZX dairy analyst Robert Gibson said in a note.

At the latest GDT auction, lactose jumped 5.6 percent to US$770 a tonne, while skim milk powder rallied 3.4 percent to US$2,599 a tonne.

“Contrary to market expectations, skim milk powder prices also showed some strength at this event,” Gibson noted. “Similar to whole milk powder, this is likely due to reduced volumes sold compared with the previous event. Lower volumes sold is a reflection of demand into North Asia (predominantly China) which has eased in volume terms at this event.”

Butter climbed 2.7 percent to US$4,129 a tonne, while anhydrous milk fat added 0.6 percent to US$5,030 a tonne, and cheddar rose 0.4 percent to US$3,846 a tonne.

Bucking the trend, rennet casein slipped 0.1 percent to US$6,636 a tonne.

Butter milk powder was not offered at this event.

For sweet whey powder, no product was offered or sold, or no price was published for the last event, or on both of the two previous events.

The New Zealand dollar last traded at 63.53 US cents as of 3.20pm in New York, compared with 63.44 US cents at the previous close in Wellington.

There were 127 winning bidders out of 189 participating at the 13-round auction. The number of registered bidders was 501, down from 510 at the previous auction.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

