XE Data Update - NZ Q2 Current Account Balance Release

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 11:14 am
XE Data Update - NZ Q2 Current Account Balance Release

The NZ Current Account Balance for Q2 2019 has just been released.

The Current Account Deficit was ‘as expected’:

Current Account Balance Q2 $1.106 bio Deficit (Consensus $1.10 bio Deficit)

Current Account Balance (seasonally adjusted) $2.638 bio Deficit
Year to June 2019 Current Account Balance $10.2 bio Deficit
Current Account Deficit as % of GDP -3.4% (Consensus -3.4%)

Revisions to Q1 was marginally better than initially reported.

The NZD is unchanged in immediate response.

Tomorrow is a massive day data-wise.
6:00am with the US Fed interest rate decision (it is 50/50 whether they cut by 0.25% or not)
10:45am NZ Q2 GDP (expectations are +0.4%)
1:30pm Australian Employment Data
3:00pm ish Bank of Japan interest decision and Monetary Policy Statement
Overnight, Swiss National Bank & Bank of England interest rate decisions
Current indicative levels are:

NZD-USD 0.6350 / 0.6375
NZD-AUD 0.9255 / 0.9280
NZD-EUR 0.5735 / 0.5760
NZD-GBP 0.5075 / 0.5100
NZD-JPY 74.10 / 74.35

