XE Data Update - NZ Q2 Current Account Balance Release
The NZ Current Account Balance for Q2 2019 has just been released.
The Current Account Deficit was ‘as expected’:
Current Account Balance Q2 $1.106 bio Deficit (Consensus $1.10 bio Deficit)
Current Account Balance (seasonally adjusted)
$2.638 bio Deficit
Year to June 2019 Current Account Balance $10.2 bio Deficit
Current Account Deficit as % of GDP -3.4% (Consensus -3.4%)
Revisions to Q1 was marginally better than initially reported.
The NZD is unchanged in immediate response.
Tomorrow is a massive day
data-wise.
6:00am with the US Fed interest rate decision (it is 50/50 whether they cut by 0.25% or not)
10:45am NZ Q2 GDP (expectations are +0.4%)
1:30pm Australian Employment Data
3:00pm ish Bank of Japan interest decision and Monetary Policy Statement
Overnight, Swiss National Bank & Bank of England interest rate decisions
Current indicative levels are:
NZD-USD
0.6350 / 0.6375
NZD-AUD 0.9255 / 0.9280
NZD-EUR 0.5735 / 0.5760
NZD-GBP 0.5075 / 0.5100
NZD-JPY 74.10 / 74.35
