Distribution reinvestment plan strike price set at $2.6386

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Vital Healthcare Property Trust


18 September 2019

Distribution reinvestment plan strike price set at $2.6386

Vital Healthcare Property Trust advises that the strike price for the distribution reinvestment plan operating in respect of the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year is $2.6386 per unit. The strike price includes a discount of 1% to the weighted average price at which units in the Trust were sold through NZX during the period of seven calendar days commencing on the ex-date.

This pricing is effective for the distribution payable on 26 September 2019.

