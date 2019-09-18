Distribution reinvestment plan strike price set at $2.6386
18 September 2019
Vital Healthcare Property Trust advises that the strike price for the distribution reinvestment plan operating in respect of the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year is $2.6386 per unit. The strike price includes a discount of 1% to the weighted average price at which units in the Trust were sold through NZX during the period of seven calendar days commencing on the ex-date.
This pricing is effective for the distribution payable on 26 September 2019.
