Southern Cross Health Society appoints Chief Digital Officer

18 September 2019

Southern Cross Health Society has announced the appointment of Roxanne Salton to the role of Chief Digital Officer.

Salton is a digital and ICT leader with experience in the telco, energy and banking sectors, and a broad background across sales, product and strategy.

She takes up the position following her previous role as Head of Digital Strategy and Delivery at Mercury NZ.

Salton has more than 20 years’ experience in digital transformation and innovation.

Southern Cross Health Society Chief Executive Officer Nick Astwick says her expertise will be a significant asset to the Society.

“Roxanne brings a strong commercial background to technology and with her focus on human-centred design, I know she will excel at bringing our customer experience to life digitally.

“She is passionate about disruptive technologies that are customer-centric, which aligns with our important role in helping Kiwis live their healthiest lives,” says Astwick.

In her new role, Salton will lead the Society’s digital strategy for the My Southern Cross member platform on web and mobile, cloud-based technologies including the BeingWell corporate wellbeing programme, and artificial intelligence initiatives.

Salton says she looks forward to delivering market-leading digital experiences for the Society’s internal and external customers.

“Southern Cross not only embraces a digital ethos but puts it front and centre of everything they do,” Salton says. “It’s about providing a great user experience for members, providers and staff.”

Salton starts her new role with Southern Cross Health Society on 11 November.

