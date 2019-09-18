Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waitomo’s First Zero Carbon Glowworm Cave Tour Operator

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Glowing Adventures

Wednesday 18 September 2019

Waitomo cave tour operator Glowing Adventures has just achieved Climate Positive Business Operations certification for the 2018 Calendar Year with ekos.


This small but thriving family business takes “off the beaten track” small group tours through the incredible private cave system on their family farm.

The ekos team phoned with the good news about certification this morning, and with DOC’s Conservation Week in full swing, the timing couldn’t be better.

To achieve Climate Positive Business Operations means that Glowing Adventures measured and offset all 120% of the CO2 emissions from its day to day operations during 2018, including electricity, waste, freight, and company vehicles. It also involves a carbon reduction plan that the company will deliver through time.

Owners Michelle and Stefan Boddie worked with carbon measurement and offsetting social enterprise ekos to calculate and offset the carbon footprint of their business operations.

Once the CO2 output was quantified, the next step was to choose a native reforestation or protection project and purchase carbon credits to offset the emissions from their business operations. The number of carbon credits Glowing Adventures purchased has offset 120% off its measured CO2 emissions, so the business is in fact ‘climate positive’.

Next year Glowing Adventures plans to offset its carbon footprint with a homegrown reforestation project - planting 10,000 native trees on their land thanks to a partnership with Environment Waikato.

For business owners Michelle and Stefan, Climate Positive Business Operations certification is an exciting milestone in their journey to become a truly sustainable tourism operator. When they opened Glowing Adventures four years ago it was always the plan to be light on the land.

“We are basically sharing the incredible backyard we were lucky enough to grow up playing in. With our caving tours we wanted to keep that feeling of exploring the native bush and glowworm caves just as we found them as kids” says Stefan.

“We’ve been careful not to modify our caves with electric lights or handrails that would take away from the authenticity of the experience and interfere with the natural environment.”

“It just made sense to apply that same philosophy to our business as a whole. To be truly sustainable we had to look closely at what we’re doing every day, from how we deal with our rubbish right through to delivery of the groceries. It was a great exercise which really opened our eyes to how we can run our business in the most sustainable way possible.”


Glowing Adventures is proud to be part of the New Zealand Tourism Sustainability Commitment which aims to see every New Zealand tourism business committed to sustainability by 2025.

With a pest control programme well underway and fencing continuing along the waterways on the Glowing Adventures farm, this local business is definitely on the right track.


ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Glowing Adventures on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 