Bell Gully named a winner at the 2019 White Camellia Awards

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Bell Gully


Bell Gully is delighted to have received a White Camellia award at Parliament House last night.

The firm won an award in recognition of our work to promote education, training and professional development opportunities for women. The NZ UN Women's Empowerment Principles White Camellia Awards celebrate organisations that are taking positive steps to ensure our New Zealand workplaces are fair, equal and offer the opportunity to succeed.

Bell Gully chair Anna Buchly said that it was gratifying to receive recognition for our gender diversity work.

“Across the firm, there are diversity champions who ensure our policies and objectives are being met. We are very conscious that there is more for us to achieve in this field and we look forward to continuing various initiatives and projects to support gender diversity at Bell Gully,” she said.

Bell Gully partner Angela Harford accepted the award on behalf of the firm at Parliament House.

“It was humbling to hear the work that businesses both large and small are doing in the diversity space. We are proud to support the UN Women's Empowerment Principles in the workplace and are inspired to achieve higher goals in the future,” she said.

This is Bell Gully’s third White Camellia award after receiving one in both 2014 and 2015.

