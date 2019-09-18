Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Industry welcomes Government aquaculture strategy

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Aquaculture New Zealand

Aquaculture offers New Zealand a significant opportunity through the sustainable production of the world’s best seafood, said Aquaculture New Zealand chair Bruce Hearn.

Speaking following the launch of the new aquaculture strategy by Minister Stuart Nash at the industry conference in Blenheim today, Bruce said the support from Government in key areas of resilience, sustainability and inclusiveness would help industry deliver significant benefits for all of New Zealand.

“New Zealand’s aquaculture industry is one of the most efficient and most sustainable forms of protein production on the planet.

“Our products are healthy, delicious and sought after around the world where demand far outstrips supply.

“Aquaculture is the primary industry of the future and can be a beacon for the country as we look to transition to a low emission economy.

“The Government’s strategy recognises this and will help industry realise this opportunity for the benefit of all New Zealand.

“Strategic coastal and catchment planning will help us build on our world-leading sustainable management practices.

“Support in areas of research and planning will help industry maximise productivity.

“Implementing biosecurity management standards and preparing for the effects of climate change will help build resilience safeguards for the industry.

“Partnering with Maori and communities with help us create meaningful jobs, wellbeing and prosperity.

“We look forward to working with Government to deliver on these aspirations.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Aquaculture New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 