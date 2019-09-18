Industry welcomes Government aquaculture strategy

Aquaculture offers New Zealand a significant opportunity through the sustainable production of the world’s best seafood, said Aquaculture New Zealand chair Bruce Hearn.

Speaking following the launch of the new aquaculture strategy by Minister Stuart Nash at the industry conference in Blenheim today, Bruce said the support from Government in key areas of resilience, sustainability and inclusiveness would help industry deliver significant benefits for all of New Zealand.

“New Zealand’s aquaculture industry is one of the most efficient and most sustainable forms of protein production on the planet.

“Our products are healthy, delicious and sought after around the world where demand far outstrips supply.

“Aquaculture is the primary industry of the future and can be a beacon for the country as we look to transition to a low emission economy.

“The Government’s strategy recognises this and will help industry realise this opportunity for the benefit of all New Zealand.

“Strategic coastal and catchment planning will help us build on our world-leading sustainable management practices.

“Support in areas of research and planning will help industry maximise productivity.

“Implementing biosecurity management standards and preparing for the effects of climate change will help build resilience safeguards for the industry.

“Partnering with Maori and communities with help us create meaningful jobs, wellbeing and prosperity.

“We look forward to working with Government to deliver on these aspirations.”





