Holocaust Centre of New Zealand welcomes Facebook changes



New Zealand’s leading organisation for Holocaust education and remembrance would like to applaud Facebook over its action on eliminating extremist action on its social media site.

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for Facebook to act after the March 15 terror attacks in Christchurch and HCNZ would like to thank the Prime Minister for being an Upstander and demanding change.

CEO, Chris Harris says “With the actions of the Prime Minister and Facebook the world can start to address the way that individuals use social media to spread vile acts like the March 15 attacks. The world needs to address racism and intolerance, it is time to teach more about diversity and acceptance”.

The Centre’s activities span teaching, research, publishing, archiving, public commemorations and events, and recording and sharing survivor testimonies. The Centre is active in student/teacher education and human rights - challenging discrimination and prejudice and encouraging diversity and

inclusiveness in a modern democracy.

© Scoop Media

