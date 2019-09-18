Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Holocaust Centre of New Zealand welcomes Facebook changes

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Holocaust Centre


New Zealand’s leading organisation for Holocaust education and remembrance would like to applaud Facebook over its action on eliminating extremist action on its social media site.

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for Facebook to act after the March 15 terror attacks in Christchurch and HCNZ would like to thank the Prime Minister for being an Upstander and demanding change.

CEO, Chris Harris says “With the actions of the Prime Minister and Facebook the world can start to address the way that individuals use social media to spread vile acts like the March 15 attacks. The world needs to address racism and intolerance, it is time to teach more about diversity and acceptance”.

The Centre’s activities span teaching, research, publishing, archiving, public commemorations and events, and recording and sharing survivor testimonies. The Centre is active in student/teacher education and human rights - challenging discrimination and prejudice and encouraging diversity and
inclusiveness in a modern democracy.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Holocaust Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 