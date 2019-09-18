Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Suffrage Day - 126 years since women won the vote

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 8:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Suffrage Day - 126 years since women won the vote… surely it’s time for equal pay

September 19 marks the 126 anniversary of women winning the right to vote in New Zealand.

"Winning the right to vote was the first priority for our suffragists, their second priority was securing equal pay," said National Council of Women President, Vanisa Dhiru. "The fact that we continue to campaign for equal pay for work of equal value 126 years on, is saddening,"

"We can have equal pay in New Zealand - the fact that we don’t is simply because too many employers are not paying women fairly. Sometimes this can be attributed to structural sexism within our society and the way we value some roles and not others. Fundamentally, paying working women fairly is a black and white issue. There is no grey. We either pay fairly or we don’t," CTU Vice President Rachel Mackintosh said.

"Currently our politicians have draft law before them; the Equal Pay Amendment Bill. This Bill has the potential to make lives better, it has the potential to make New Zealand a fairer better place, where working people are paid fairly regardless of gender," Dhiru said.

"This Suffrage Day we urge the Government to commit to ensuring the passage of good equal pay law," concluded Mackintosh.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 