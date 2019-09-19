Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc now available

Auckland, New Zealand: Actor, designer and wine lover Sarah Jessica Parker has created her first wine in partnership with Kiwi winery Invivo & Co. Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker (SJP) Sauvignon Blanc, made from Marlborough grapes, and it’s now available nationwide.

Set to take the global wine scene by storm, Sarah Jessica’s first ever wine – which has already garnered accolades from the wine community - will also be available in Australia, USA, UK, Ireland and Japan. The Invivo founders are hosting a launch party with Sarah Jessica Parker and special guests in New York this week to celebrate the launch.

“This is a seriously drinkable Sauvignon Blanc that will continue to develop for up to seven years” says said Rob Cameron, Co-founder & Winemaker at Invivo. “Sarah Jessica loves the fruit purity of Sauvignon Blanc but wanted to make a wine that has some weight behind it. The result is a beautifully well-balanced drop - think flavours of grapefruit, honey-suckle flower, passionfruit and citrus zest balanced with an acidic spine – it’s not a typical Marlborough Sauvignon.”

Invivo founders and old school mates Rob Cameron and Tim Lightbourne travelled from the Invivo winery in Te Kauwhata to New York to blend SJP’s wine, where she followed the same blending process a winemaker would follow. Rob and Tim brought samples of the 2019 vintage, harvested in April from five estates in Marlborough, spanning both the Wairau and Awatere Valleys. Over a three-hour blending session, SJP and Invivo finalised the proportions from each vineyard to create the signature wine blend.

SJP was hands-on throughout the whole process: “While I’m new to winemaking, the Invivo fellows generously taught, showed and shared as much of the art and science of their business and hopefully I have absorbed some of their Kiwi confidence. I’m so looking forward to releasing my Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc in September and sharing our wine with the world! And feel very fortunate to have the opportunity offered by Rob and Tim.”

The wine’s first review – landed it a 95point rating from NZ wine reviewer Sam Kim at Wine Orbit who says “The palate delivers excellent concentration and weight, wonderfully complemented by fine texture and brilliant focus. It is deliciously expressed and texturally delightful, making it hugely appealing.”

SJP has naturally been instrumental in both naming the wine and designing the label. The X and the comma after it, is an intentional and personal touch, referencing her signature email and Instagram post signoff: “X, SJ.” Sarah Jessica also hand-painted the X on the original label and found the teal paint to match the exact shade of one of her favorite satin shoe colorways, "Hamilton", from her SJP Collection label.

Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc is now available from New World, Glengarry and good liquor stores nationwide, on allocation due to demand RRP $21.99. As of October, the wine will be available in Countdown stores in New Zealand. The wine will also be available in USA, Australia, UK, Ireland and Japan.



© Scoop Media

