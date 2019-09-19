Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Restaurant Brands lifts 2Q sales

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 12:41 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Restaurant Brands lifts 2Q sales; appetite for KFC offsets ditched Starbucks


By Paul McBeth

Sept. 19 (BusinessDesk) - Restaurant Brands New Zealand lifted second-quarter sales 3.5 percent as growing demand for the fast-food operator's local KFC chain more than offset the loss of its lacklustre Starbucks Coffee stores.

Total sales rose to $259.7 million in the 16 weeks ended Sept. 9 from $251 million a year earlier. Its New Zealand arm still accounts for more than half its revenue, largely through the success of 97 KFC stores.

The local KFC arm lifted sales 8.8 percent, or $9.2 million, to $113.5 million, more than making up for the retailer's exit from Starbucks, which contributed $7.3 million to revenue in the same period a year earlier. Its local Pizza Hut franchise posted a 5.9 percent drop in sales to $10.6 million, and its Carl's Jr chain lifted revenue 8.3 percent to $10.7 million, helped in part by the introduction of UberEats.

Second-quarter sales from its 61 KFC stores in Australia rose 2.4 percent to $62 million, including a weaker Australian dollar crimping returns in New Zealand dollar terms. Its Hawaiian Taco Bell and Pizza Hut stores lifted sales 9.2 percent to $62.9 million, buoyed by a stronger greenback.

The fast-food operator is targeting profit growth of 6 percent in the current financial year, a period that will see it open the first Taco Bell stores across Australia and New Zealand. It reported underlying annual profit of $42.2 million in the year ended Feb. 25.

Restaurant Brands will report its first-half result on Oct. 16.

First-half sales were up 2.7 percent at $442.6 million, of which 44 percent came from its New Zealand KFC stores. The exit from Starbucks last year meant the company had 285 stores at the end of the period, down from 305 a year earlier.

The shares last traded at $11.02, hitting an all-time high at $11.04 yesterday. Mexico's Finaccess Capital took control of the company in a partial takeover last year, paying $9.45 a share for 75 percent of the stock.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 0.5% In June Quarter: Services Lead GDP Growth

“Service industries, which represent about two-thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to GDP growth in the quarter, rising 0.7 percent off the back of a subdued result in the March 2019 quarter.” More>>

ALSO:

Pickers: Letter To Immigration Minister From Early Harvesting Growers

A group of horticultural growers are frustrated by many months of inaction by the Minister who has failed to announce additional immigrant workers from overseas will be allowed into New Zealand to assist with harvesting early stage crops such as asparagus and strawberries. More>>

ALSO:

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 