Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ChristchurchNZ | Economic Update June 2019 Quarter

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Christchurch NZ


ChristchurchNZ has completed a quarterly economic update for the June 2019 quarter, providing an up-to-date picture of the local economy.

As Christchurch’s economic development agency, economic strategy, policy and insight represents an important aspect of our responsibilities for the city.

Read the report here

Growth in the Christchurch economy remained below the national rate for the June 2019 quarter, as the city continues to transition out of the rebuild period.

This underpins the need for a continued effort to attract more business, activity and people to the region and grow productivity and high value jobs. This is essential to replace construction activity as a significant driver of growth.

Topline results from the quarter include:

Christchurch’s real GDP grew by 1.2% in the year to June 2019, compared to a national growth rate of 2.5%.This sustained 0.8% points difference in growth between Christchurch and national economies reflects the impact of declining rebuild activity.

Christchurch’s unemployment rate is 3.8% for June 2019. This rate remains low and is below the national average, suggesting our underlying economy is robust.

Housing affordability in Christchurch remains strong, relative to other New Zealand urban centres thanks to lower residential rents and housing prices, and a steady growth in earnings. As a percentage of income, the cost of housing for Canterbury households continues to be below the national average.

Visitors are spending more in the central city. Central city retail growth, particularly from spenders from outside the city, suggest Christchurch’s central city is an attractive proposition.

Global uncertainty poses a risk to the local and national economies in coming months.

Investor confidence for office and retail property remains low, with high supply and tenant churn in the CBD. There is a risk that further regeneration of the central city could slow and potentially stall in the short term.


ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Christchurch NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 0.5% In June Quarter: Services Lead GDP Growth

“Service industries, which represent about two-thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to GDP growth in the quarter, rising 0.7 percent off the back of a subdued result in the March 2019 quarter.” More>>

ALSO:

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 