Strong Multi-Platform Results for RNZ

The third nationwide GfK radio industry survey for 2019 reflects another strong twelve-month performance for RNZ’s live radio programming and on-air results have been enhanced by excellent digital figures.

The GfK survey results show that typically 669,600 New Zealanders or 15.4% of the 10 plus population are tuned in to RNZ radio each week.

Among all radio listening in New Zealand, RNZ National has a market share of 11.1% and a cumulative audience of 599,800 listeners.

Results in the all-important Breakfast period (Monday to Friday 6am – 9am) show Morning Report reaching 441,300 listeners. This is a station share of 14.4% of the total radio listening audience at that time of day.

During the week Nine to Noon with 305,700 listeners and on weekends, Saturday Morning (Saturday 8 am – midday) with 258,400 listeners have retained their strong market positions.

RNZ Concert has a weekly cumulative audience of 165,600 people or 3.8 % of the 10-plus population.

RNZ Head of Radio and Music, David Allan, said it was another strong performance by RNZ National and an endorsement of the engaging content being offered across the network.

“There is an obvious audience need for a trusted source of challenging, innovative and engaging content which promotes informed debate in this country. It is a thirst that continues to produce great results for our key programmes and reinforces the importance of RNZ in the total New Zealand radio market. “

David Allan said all key programmes including Nine to Noon, The Panel, and Checkpoint continue their strong engagement with audiences.

“Our new 5am show, First Up continues to do well in strengthening the all-important lead-in for Morning Report, which has again performed very strongly.”

RNZ radio results are boosted by growth in online audiences over the same period* and collaborative partnerships with other major media organisations, including Stuff, NZME, MSN, TVNZ and Bauer, continue to extend the reach for RNZ content.

The multimedia broadcaster has once again achieved significant growth across digital channels. More than 805,000 users now access the RNZ website during a typical week, an increase of 36% year-on-year, and there were on average over 1,264,000 monthly views of RNZ content on YouTube – up 113% over the equivalent period in 2018.

The most recent RNZ audience results are available here: http://www.radionz.co.nz/about/audience-research http://www.gfk.com/en-nz/insights/

*Source: GfK Radio Audience Measurement, All Radio Stations, Total New Zealand - RNZ – S3 2019 (NB Waikato S3 2017), All 10+, Mon-Sun 12mn-12mn, Cume (‘000’s) unless otherwise stated. Comparisons made are with GfK S3 2018. *Historical data available on request.

* RNZ user metrics: Google Analytics, average weekly users on RNZ website weeks 1 to 36, 2018 vs weeks 1 to 36, 2019. YouTube Analytics, average monthly views, 1 to 36, 2018 vs weeks 1 to 36, 2019.



