Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hnry raises $2.15 million in oversubscribed investment round

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Hnry

/
MEDIA RELEASE

Hnry raises $2.15 million in oversubscribed investment round


Wellington, 19 September 2019 - Hnry, New Zealand’s fastest growing tax agent, has closed their latest investment round at $2.15 million, over-subscribing due to keen investor interest.

James Fuller, CEO and co-founder of Hnry, says the company initially aimed to raise $1.5 million, however strong investment interest from a mix of existing shareholders and new interest from Australian venture startup fund Equity Venture Partners (EVP) meant they extended the round and closed at $2.15 million. Investors include members of Ice Angels, AngelHQ as well as private investors.
“Completing the raise is a great testament to the hard work of the Hnry team, and provides us with a fantastic platform for the future growth of the company. Having closed this capital raise, we’re really excited about the next phase of our business,” says James Fuller, CEO.

Wellington-grown company, Hnry was born out of the startup community at Creative HQ. Launched in 2017, Hnry, was designed to make life easier for contractors, freelancers and other independent earners, providing an online service that takes care of their financial admin such as taxes, payments and expenses. People can focus on their daily jobs and Hnry is now used by thousands of kiwis across New Zealand.

Focused on the future, the capital raise was for three main areas: to further invest in the technology platform, bringing even more value to Hnry customers; to bring on more staff to meet demand; and to begin trials to expand Hnry into an overseas market.

“We’re thrilled that EVP have invested, and will be taking a seat on the Hnry board. They bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, as well as a very impressive track record in this space. It’s also great to see existing investors following on with further investment, showing their continued enthusiasm for the Hnry service, and their excitement about our future trajectory,” says James Fuller.

The nature of how we work is changing and James says they are seeing more and more people with ‘portfolio careers’ - doing varied work using a diverse range of skills.

“The ‘gig economy’ isn’t just Uber and Airbnb - it’s actually independent earners and is a much larger group than people think i.e. around 15% of the NZ population earn independently. They could be freelancers, contractors, consultants, sole traders or self employed. More people from all walks of life from midwives, technical consultants, designers to lawyers are taking up the opportunity to earn income independently. Hnry is their ‘trusted financial sidekick‘, giving them financial freedom. Hnry will continue to evolve to support this growing segment of workers,” says James Fuller.

ENDS.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hnry on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 0.5% In June Quarter: Services Lead GDP Growth

“Service industries, which represent about two-thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to GDP growth in the quarter, rising 0.7 percent off the back of a subdued result in the March 2019 quarter.” More>>

ALSO:

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 