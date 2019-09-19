Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Investor Confidence Ratings for six agencies released

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 2:29 pm
Press Release: The Treasury

The second round of Investor Confidence Rating (ICR) assessments for six investment-intensive government agencies is now complete, following assessment of the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), Department of Corrections, Inland Revenue, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Justice and New Zealand Police.

The ICR is an incentive mechanism for investment-intensive government agencies that rewards good investment management performance and proactively addresses performance gaps. It uses a rating scale from A to E, with an ‘A’ rating signalling a high level of performance and an ‘E’ rating indicating significant assistance may be required for the agencies investments to deliver results. A ‘C’ rating means that the status quo investment management system arrangements remain in place.

Corrections, Police and Education lifted their ratings from their first assessments in 2016, each improving from a ‘C’ to a ‘B’ rating. Inland Revenue (‘A’ rating), ACC (‘B’ rating) and Justice (‘B’ rating) retained their earlier ratings.

Having an improved ICR or retaining the same result are both positive outcomes, given that improvements to the assessment process between rounds have made it more rigorous.

All six agencies assessed have activities underway to improve their investment maturity and performance, and have acted upon previous improvement recommendations from the first round of assessment.

More details on each agency’s results are available on the website at Results of the Investor Confidence Rating, along with background information about the ICR.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Treasury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 0.5% In June Quarter: Services Lead GDP Growth

“Service industries, which represent about two-thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to GDP growth in the quarter, rising 0.7 percent off the back of a subdued result in the March 2019 quarter.” More>>

ALSO:

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 